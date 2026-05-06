bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Bayern Munich vs PSG

How to Claim bet365’s Bayern Munich vs PSG Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Preview

The Allianz Arena awaits as Bayern Munich hosts PSG in the second leg of an epic Champions League semi-final battle.

Last week’s first leg, which the Parisians won 5-4, was among the finest exhibitions of attacking football in the sport’s modern history.

At one stage, PSG established a 5-2 advantage and seemed to put the tie to bed. But two Bayern goals in three minutes from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz meant that Bayern will enter the second leg with a fighting chance.

The Bavarians were the more dominant attacking force during the first leg, accumulating an xG of 2.51 to PSG’s 1.91. However, the holders produced an xG of just 2.23 during their eight-goal two-legged triumph over Chelsea in the last 16, and have multiple attacking talents capable of scoring from unlikely angles.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whom bagged braces in the first leg against Bayern, consistently score goals from low-quality chances. Even if Bayern are dominant in possession and chance creation, they must be wary of the quality of PSG’s forward players.

But with Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, and Michael Olise, a trio which has scored over 100 goals across all competitions this season, all available for the second-leg, Bayern have a world-class forward line of their own.

To outscore PSG and progress to the final, they must be as clinical as they were last week and tighten up defensively. The Bavarians may opt for a slightly more conservative approach, having been vulnerable to numerous counterattacks last week.

Manager Vincent Kompany will be without Sven Ulreich, Cassiano Kiala, Lennart Karl, and Serge Gnabry, among others. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, a full-back instrumental to PSG’s free-flowing football, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bayern can be backed to win inside 90 minutes, which would take the tie to extra time at the least, at 4/6 (1.66) with bet365. Meanwhile, PSG are priced by the same sportsbook at 14/5 (3.80).

bet365’s Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+