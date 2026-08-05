Arsenal vs Real Betis Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Gunners to keep their momentum

Our betting expert expects the Gunners to continue where they left off after Saturday’s victory and register another win ahead of the Emirates Cup.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ 3/4 with bet365

First half 1x2 - Arsenal @ 19/20 with bet365

1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & Yes @ 8/5 with bet365

Arsenal’s firepower too strong to contain

Arsenal’s starting lineup against Girona was fairly strong. We expect Arteta to opt for a similar starting 11 here, which could be too strong for Betis to handle. The Gunners scored four times over the weekend, and that is likely to continue at the Aviva Stadium.

Interestingly, Los Verdiblancos have conceded only one goal in pre-season, having kept four clean sheets in five matches. Still, coming face-to-face with the English champions may be too much for the Betis back line. Looking back at last season, Betis saw 53% of their La Liga matches produce more than two goals.

Arsenal recorded the same percentage last season, with 20 of their 38 Premier League matches also producing more than two goals. The Gunners will likely be too strong for the Spanish side in the final third, considering Viktor Gyokeres should start. Arsenal’s top scorer from last term will be eager to get his name on the scoresheet after blanking on Saturday night.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.76 on Betway

Advantage Arsenal at the break

We fully expect Arteta’s men to start on the front foot in this fixture. Saturday’s fixture was a friendly. However, judging by the manager’s touchline antics, it was clear he expected a certain level from his players. That should ensure the starters maintain their focus and intensity, allowing Arsenal to push Betis from the first half.

Arsenal’s first-half lineup against Girona was closer to the side they would field in a competitive fixture compared to the team used after the interval. Only considering pre-season, Betis haven’t won the first half in four of their recent five outings. That trend is consistent with last season’s La Liga form, where they failed to win at half-time in 71% of their matches.

When we compare that with Arsenal, the Gunners failed to lead in 53% of their Premier League matches. However, only Manchester City registered a lower percentage of 37%. Consequently, the English champions should have the upper hand heading into half-time in Dublin.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Betis can cause trouble

Betis can be pleased with the start they’ve made to pre-season, having lost one and won four of their five fixtures. They hope to keep that run going here, but that is easier said than done. Despite that, Pellegrini’s men should back themselves to score against a makeshift Arsenal back four.

As Girona showed on Saturday, Betis can exploit the gaps in Arsenal’s defence, with the Gunners set to be without their regular centre-back duo. Additionally, Betis scored nine goals in their last five matches, which points to an attack that can cause the North Londoners some trouble. While Arsenal could ship a goal on Wednesday, they can outscore Betis, considering the quality they have in their ranks.

Arteta’s men are likely to walk out of the Aviva with a victory, but they’ll certainly have to work for it. We expect them to win at half-time and full-time, but Los Verdiblancos have enough threat to keep the game interesting.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & Yes at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Real Betis

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis - Real Betis: Rodrigo Riquelme

Arsenal are in the midst of preparations for their Premier League title defence. After waiting 22 years to end that drought, the Gunners will try everything to retain their crown. The activity in the transfer market suggests the English champions are not taking anything for granted.

If Mikel Arteta were to capture his rumoured targets, it would send a message to the rest of the division and Europe. However, the Spaniard won’t have a full contingent at his disposal for Wednesday night, as is the case for several teams. While some of his players are on additional leave, Arteta must be pleased with how his side kicked off their pre-season.

The North London club opened pre-season with a 4-1 victory over Girona at the weekend. Arteta hopes for a similar performance as they travel to Dublin to face another La Liga opponent in Real Betis. Manuel Pellegrini is familiar with Arsenal, having previously come up against the Gunners during his time in charge of Manchester City.

The Chilean tactician is in his sixth year at Betis, with his contract extended until 2027. He led Betis back into the Champions League after a 20-year absence by finishing fifth in La Liga last term. Testing his team against the English champions is exactly what he needs to prepare his side for their upcoming league campaign.

Predicted lineups for Arsenal vs Real Betis

Arsenal expected lineup: Meslier, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Havertz, Dowman, Tzolis, Gyokeres

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Bellerin, Bartra, Nathan, F. Garcia, Bernal, Fornals, Deosa, P. Garcia, Riquelme, Petit

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