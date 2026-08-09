Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Gunners to bounce back

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

1x2 - Arsenal @ 13/20 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ 4/6 with bet365

Overs/unders - Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Hosts backed to shine at the Emirates

After their dreadful performance over Real Betis, Arsenal fans can only hope it will get better. With players like Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes likely to return, the Gunners should be far better than they were on Wednesday. Their pre-season 4-1 victory against Girona is what’s expected in the Emirates Cup.

Dortmund’s inconsistency in pre-season indicates they could be vulnerable. With a defeat against Cerezo Osaka last week, Kovac’s men aren’t likely to topple the hosts. The most recent head-to-head finished 2-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League back in 2014.

The Gunners won three of the last five meetings, which is encouraging for the home fans. Additionally, Arsenal have won each of the last four Emirates Cup matches, including against Athletic Club, Lyon, Monaco, and Sevilla. As a result, they’re likely to see off the Bundesliga outfit on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.64 on Betway

Defensive concerns could lead to goals

It’s expected that only one half of Arsenal’s iconic centre-back pairing will be available for this. Still, Arteta may only give Gabriel limited minutes towards the end of the second half. Dortmund could capitalise on an unstable back line, just like Betis did in midweek.

The Black and Yellow have a decent attack, with Silva and Guirassy the main protagonists. The home side are prone to making mistakes at the back without Gabriel and William Saliba marshalling the defence. Even minor defensive lapses could give BVB opportunities to find the net.

Arsenal have conceded four goals in their two friendlies, while scoring five. It’s an indication of how unsettled the team currently are. With both games producing goals for either side, this one seems bound for the same direction.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.66 on Betway

A flurry of goals on Sunday

The home side’s usual defence won’t be available for this game, which suggests that there could be more goals flying in. Conceding three goals last time out shows the goal count could rise in this one. Both of the Gunners’ pre-season matches saw four or more goals scored.

The hosts scored three goals in last year’s edition without reply. Arsenal kicked off this current four-tournament winning run with a 6-0 drubbing of Sevilla back in 2022. While it may not be as one-sided this year, we expect the goals to flow.

Dortmund’s first pre-season match finished with exactly four goals scored. Having scored five goals in their recent four matches, BVB are likely to contribute to the higher goal count on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 3: Overs/unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.49 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis - Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Fabio Silva

It’s been a frustrating last few days for Arsenal fans around the globe. Their hopes of signing Vinicius Junior took a turn for the worse after it was revealed that he’d likely be staying at Real Madrid. This was followed by the Gunners losing their pre-season clash with Real Betis 3-1 in what was a disappointing performance.

All three of the La Liga team’s goals came after Arsenal errors, which adds pressure to this upcoming Emirates Cup fixture. Mikel Arteta alluded to the players fuming in the dressing room after that defeat in Ireland. The fact that the squad reacted so strongly to a pre-season setback shows their desire to maintain high standards as Premier League champions.

They now return to the Emirates to play in front of their supporters for the first time since becoming Premier League champions. Arsenal have dominated this fixture in the past, and they’re expected to field a slightly stronger starting XI this time around. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are undertaking their toughest pre-season test yet as they travel to face the English champions.

Niko Kovac hopes his side can overcome their penultimate pre-season hurdle before taking on Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup next weekend. BVB have had a mixed bag of results so far, winning two and losing two. Their 1-0 win over Tokyo on Saturday put an end to a two-game losing streak.

The Bundesliga side must have gained confidence from watching Betis' impressive win over Arsenal. However, they’ve parted ways with two of their top scorers from last term, with Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi moving on. They’ll be up against it in North London, but Dortmund should still be competitive.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal expected lineup: Meslier, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Havertz, Dowman, Tzolis, Gyokeres

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Drewes, Reggiani, Anton, Ritter, Svensson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Beier, Chukwuemeka, Inacio, Guirassy

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