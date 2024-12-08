Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Chelsea bet builder tips, with Nicolas Jackon set to shine against Spurs, as he has so oft before.

In a weekend full of derbies, few are as hotly contested as the battle between Tottenham and Chelsea. History, more so than proximity, makes this one of the more vicious meetings in London.

The Blues are hot on the trail of Champions League football after the resurgence under Enzo Maresca. For the second season running, Ange Postecoglou has failed to rev up Spurs, as their engine idles, often running hot and cold.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips

Chelsea to Win @13/10 with Paddy Power

Nicolas Jackson 1.5+ Shots on Target @15/8 with Paddy Power

Over 2.5 Chelsea Cards @4/6 with Paddy Power

Total Odds: 8.17/1 with Paddy Power

Blues Shattering Spurs

Tottenham's season so far has been one of despair followed by immense highs. Going from losing to a relegation-bound Ipswich side to smashing last term champions City.

Devoid of any real true form, and an inability to string together any victories is not the position Ange Postecoglou will want to find himself him, as they get set to host a high-flying Chelsea.

The Blues come into this one seven games unbeaten, with five victories in this time, four on the bounce, ready to put this inconsistent Spurs side to the sword.

This is something they have developed a penchant for equally, having won seven of the last 10 head-to-head clashes, losing just twice in this time.

It hardly changes when they journey to North London either, having returned south with all three points in five of the last seven meetings hosted here.

Chelsea have found new life under Enzo Maresca, and will not allow the Lilywhites to quash this, something they look almost incapable of doing against the Blues anyhow.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 1: Chelsea to Win @13/10 with Paddy Power

Jackson Jumping at his Chances

Nicolas Jackson has been the terror of Tottenham of late, scoring in his last in his first two outings against them, as he will be eyeing another to add to his resume.

Cole Palmer may get many of the plaudits for the Blues, but Jackson has quietly been going about his business, now with eight to his name.

Some players enjoy their time out against certain sides and for Jackson, this seems to be Spurs.

The Cameroonian has been averaging 1.7 shots on target power game this term, and when playing against what seems to be his favourite opposition, expect this to rise and cover the line.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 2: Nicolas Jackson 1.5+ Shots on Target @15/8 with Paddy Power

Blue and Yellow

For all their impressive football this term, Chelsea are embarrassing the rough and tumble aspect of football, earning them some special attention from the officials.

Presently topping the league in terms of bookings with 47, averaging 3.36 cards per 90 minutes. So much so that they have only earned less than two cards a match twice this term.

A derby is hardly likely to act as a calming influence to either set of players, but with the Blues proven in their combative style of football, expect the cards to come their way.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 2.5 Chelsea Cards @4/6 with Paddy Power