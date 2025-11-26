Real Madrid legend explains why La Liga won't review controversial Vinicius Jr collision that left Inaki Pena bleeding as Jude Bellingham netted late equaliser against Elche

Los Blancos were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against Elche, extending their winless run to three matches in all competitions. After falling behind twice to goals from Aleix Febas and Alvaro Rodriguez, Madrid salvaged a point when Bellingham struck in the 87th minute. But the equaliser triggered furious protests from the home side. In the build up, Vinicius collided with goalkeeper Pena, leaving the Elche goalkeeper bleeding from the nose. Despite strong protests and VAR checks, the goal stood.

Elche manager Eder Sarabia was livid afterward, insisting the challenge should have been given as a foul, saying: “It’s a clear foul. Not a normal part of the game. That’s what VAR is for. It’s a very clear foul; it hits the goalkeeper and even draws blood. It’s crystal clear.”

He doubled down in his post-match remarks: “I’m not at all happy with the result, especially considering the decisive moments of the match. Vinicius’s foul for the 2-2 equalizer was crystal clear. Inaki didn’t see the play, but it wasn’t just a normal part of the game, it was a clear foul. It makes me angry to waste time on these things.” His anger set the stage for a fresh refereeing debate and all eyes turned to the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) new “Review Time” system.