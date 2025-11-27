Getty/GOAL
Diego Simeone told he'll have to wait for Inter job as president stands by Christian Chivu after Serie A giants suffer loss to Atletico Madrid
Simeone’s admission fuels Inter talk after dramatic Atletico win
Atletico’s 2-1 victory over Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday sent the Metropolitano into chaos and reignited one of European football’s most persistent storylines. The result, sealed by a 93rd-minute header from Jose Maria Gimenez, keeps Atleti's knockout hopes alive amid talk about Simeone's long-term future.
The Argentine coach sparked headlines even before the match kicked off. During his pre-game media duties, Simeone revisited the emotional bond he shares with the Nerazzurri, a club he represented as a player between 1997 and 1999. His comments immediately resonated across Italy, especially given the timing: Inter had just fallen to a derby defeat against AC Milan and were hoping to maintain their perfect Champions League record.
Complicating matters further is Simeone’s enormous salary, close to a reported €15 million net per season, a figure almost impossible for any Serie A club to match. Yet, romantically and symbolically, the idea of Cholo returning to San Siro refuses to disappear. After the match, Simeone doubled down on his admiration for Inter, calling them Europe’s “strongest team”. That only added fuel to a story that had already taken over the night. With the speculation swirling, it set the stage for the post-match reaction, especially from Simeone himself.
Simeone speaks openly about his Inter dream
Before the match, the Argentine had been asked directly about rumours linking him to Inter. He responded with unusual clarity, and the comments quickly became the headline of the night. “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day,” he said, expressing publicly a dream he has carried privately for years.
Simeone then spoke with equal conviction after the win, choosing to highlight the strength of his opponents. “There’s no doubt about it. Inter are the strongest team in the Champions League right now.”
The remarks arrived at a moment when the Italian giants were navigating their most difficult spell of the season and inevitably intensified speculation about whether Simeone could eventually return to his former club.
Inter president Marotta shuts down rumours and backs Chivu
As speculation accelerated across Europe, Inter president Marotta moved swiftly to restore calm. Speaking shortly after the defeat, he addressed the Simeone talk directly while offering full backing to current boss Chivu.
Before delivering his message of support, Marotta framed Simeone’s comments as admiration, not intention. He then made his stance absolutely clear: “Simeone's candidacy? I see it as admiration for a club he knows well and is at the forefront of Europe,” he said to Sky Sport. “We have a young coach like Chivu, and I hope he stays at Inter for many years because he fits the profile we were looking for. The profile is what we were looking for, we're happy with him, and I'm convinced he can stay at Inter for many years.”
Inter’s defeat was their second in a row after losing the Milan derby, and they now find themselves in a tightly packed Champions League group at the top of the table, level on 12 points with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and three behind leaders Arsenal.
Inter seek stability as Atletico revive European hopes
The Nerazzurri now enter a decisive stretch that will test both their mentality and Chivu’s leadership. Their next match, a trip to Pisa on Sunday becomes a must-win in order to halt their losing streak before it spreads further across competitions. Los Rojiblancos, meanwhile, breathe new life into a turbulent European campaign. Their late win lifts them to nine points, keeping their knockout-stage hopes alive after an inconsistent start marked by big highs and damaging losses to Liverpool and Arsenal.
Simeone will turn his attention to domestic matters next, as Atleti return to La Liga action with a home fixture against Real Oviedo on Saturday. With momentum back on their side, the victory over Inter could prove a turning point in their season even as the questions about Simeone’s future refuse to disappear.
