Bayer Leverkusen will remember Man City victory 'for a long time' as coach Kasper Hjulmand praises players for surprise Champions League giant-killing
Leverkusen punish Guardiola’s gamble with historic victory
City stepped onto the pitch expecting a routine Champions League outing, but Guardiola marked his 100th game in the competition with the club by fielding a heavily rotated XI, a gamble that backfired badly. The Catalan coach made 10 changes, resting Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, and his second-string side struggled from the opening minutes.
Leverkusen seized control instantly. Alex Grimaldo fired the visitors ahead with a superb strike, and Patrick Schick doubled the lead with a smart header in the second half. Guardiola responded by bringing on Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and eventually Haaland, but the damage had been done. Even the Norwegian striker couldn’t change the momentum, missing City’s clearest chances late on.
As the final whistle approached, the mood inside the Etihad shifted dramatically, a stunned home crowd witnessing one of City’s most surprising defeats in the Guardiola era, paving the way for Hjulmand’s proud post-match message.
Hjulmand overjoyed with Leverkusen’s courage
Hjulmand spoke with clear emotion after one of the biggest wins of his coaching career, praising his squad’s bravery and execution against one of the most dominant teams in Europe. He highlighted how the result reflected the team’s spirit and belief, elements he insists have been building with every match.
“This is a night we will remember for a long time,” said the Dane after the unexpected 2-0 win. “I am very proud of the team and the way we played. We showed a lot of courage. Great respect for my players. We played against one of the best teams in Europe and had to find our philosophy. I think we have done that.”
He added: "Hopefully, this victory will give us clarity about what we want to achieve and fuel our development. We can still achieve a lot. We can still improve. I think we're seeing a team that's growing together from game to game. This potential is fantastic for me. It makes me very optimistic about this project."
Guardiola takes responsibility after rotation gamble fails
Guardiola’s post-match reaction was one of accountability, with the City manager openly admitting that his rotation the most dramatic of his Champions League career was a mistake.
"I take full responsibility," Pep said. "Too many changes. I always had the belief it’s a long season and everyone has to be involved but maybe it was too much. It was the first time in my life I’ve done it and it was too much. I take responsibility but I saw them and I like everyone to be involved."
"When you are a football player and don’t play for five, six, seven games it’s tough but maybe it was too much. Always I like to be too nice and involve everyone because I have the feeling after the international break there are games every three or four days and there is no human being who can sustain that. We were at home, in a good position in the Champions League and I thought ‘let’s try and let’s have weapons on the bench’. It didn’t work and we have to accept it."
Leverkusen boost qualification hopes after statement win
The victory lands Leverkusen a huge advantage in their push for the knockout phase. After a shaky start to their European campaign - two draws, followed by a heavy 7-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, doubts had begun to spread about their ability to progress. Few expected City to be the opponent that restored faith.
Hjulmand’s side, however, produced their most complete performance of the season, and with eight points from five matches, they are firmly on course for the last 16. The result also arrives at a critical moment, improving morale before they shift attention back to the Bundesliga and a key clash against Borussia Dortmund.
