FIFA 21 ratings: i migliori centrocampisti centrali per overall

Redazione Goal Italia
Mediani, interni, mezze ali, centrocampisti difensivi: la top venti dei migliori su FIFA 21.

OVERALL FIFA 21, LA TOP 20 DEI CENTROCAMPISTI (CDM, CM, CAM)

  1. Kevin de Bruyne 91 (Manchester City)
  2. Casemiro 89 (Real Madrid)
  3. Joshua Kimmich 88 (Bayern Monaco)
  4. Toni Kroos 88 (Real Madrid)
  5. N'Golo Kante 88 (Chelsea)
  6. Luka Modric 87 (Real Madrid)
  7. Bruno Fernandes 87 (Manchester United)
  8. Fabinho 87 (Liverpool)
  9. Sergio Busquets 87 (Barcellona)
  10. Thomas Muller 86 (Bayern Monaco)
  11. Paul Pogba 86 (Manchester United)
  12. Marco Verratti 86 (PSG)
  13. Alejandro Gomez 86 (Atalanta)
  14. Jordan Henderson 86 (Liverpool)
  15. David Silva 86 (Real Sociedad)
  16. Thiago Alcantara 85 (Bayern Monaco)
  17. Kai Havertz 85 (Chelsea)
  18. Luis Alberto 85 (Lazio)
  19. Hakim Zyiech 85 (Chelsea)
  20. Marco Reus 85 (Borussia Dortmund)

