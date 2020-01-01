FIFA 21 ratings: i migliori centrocampisti centrali per overall
OVERALL FIFA 21, LA TOP 20 DEI CENTROCAMPISTI (CDM, CM, CAM)
- Kevin de Bruyne 91 (Manchester City)
- Casemiro 89 (Real Madrid)
- Joshua Kimmich 88 (Bayern Monaco)
- Toni Kroos 88 (Real Madrid)
- N'Golo Kante 88 (Chelsea)
- Luka Modric 87 (Real Madrid)
- Bruno Fernandes 87 (Manchester United)
- Fabinho 87 (Liverpool)
- Sergio Busquets 87 (Barcellona)
- Thomas Muller 86 (Bayern Monaco)
- Paul Pogba 86 (Manchester United)
- Marco Verratti 86 (PSG)
- Alejandro Gomez 86 (Atalanta)
- Jordan Henderson 86 (Liverpool)
- David Silva 86 (Real Sociedad)
- Thiago Alcantara 85 (Bayern Monaco)
- Kai Havertz 85 (Chelsea)
- Luis Alberto 85 (Lazio)
- Hakim Zyiech 85 (Chelsea)
- Marco Reus 85 (Borussia Dortmund)