Getty Images Sport
Former scout backs Everton to sign 'interesting' Premier League midfielder
Everton eye Tavernier move
Everton have reportedly made an initial enquiry regarding a potential summer move for Bournemouth midfielder Tavernier. Moyes is keen to bolster the Toffees' midfield options following the arrival of five permanent signings. However, with the 27-year-old under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2029, securing his services would command a substantial fee, especially after he posted eight goals and four assists last term.
- Getty Images Sport
Scout praises Cherries midfielder
Former Everton senior scout King believes Tavernier is entering his peak years and possesses the positional versatility the Merseyside club desperately need.
Speaking to Football Insider, King offered his assessment of the player's qualities: "He's a gainer in the 25, 26, 27 age, isn't he? So, you know, you're looking at him, again, good age. He's done well.
"He can play midfield, he can play wide. You know, he could be an interesting player to bring in with Johnson. He could certainly lift the midfield, couldn't he?
"He's done well at Bournemouth. You know, when you look at Bournemouth's recruitment, it's been very good, hasn't it? I mean, Christ, they've made a lot of money on sale of players. Bringing them in cheapish and selling them for big money."
Toffees make initial enquiry
Reports surrounding Everton's interest were previously confirmed by journalist Ben Jacobs on August 9, who outlined the situation behind the scenes via a post on his personal X account. Jacobs stated: "Understand Everton have made an enquiry on Marcus Tavernier. Initial talks on the player side. No approach to Bournemouth."
Should a deal materialise, the former Middlesbrough man would further enhance Everton's squad overhaul following the arrivals of Brennan Johnson, Merlin Rohl, Tyrique George, Hayden Hackney, and Christian Norgaard.
- Getty Images Sport
Moyes seeks final polish
Everton continue to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Premier League campaign as they look to build greater consistency in mid-table. Tavernier's arrival would hand Moyes valuable tactical flexibility thanks to his ability to operate both wide and centrally. However, formal negotiations with Bournemouth are expected to prove tough given the midfielder's vital role and lengthy contract with the Cherries.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting