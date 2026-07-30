How to get Premier League 2026/27 tickets: Matchday 1 fixtures, Arsenal vs Coventry City, Man City vs Bournemouth & more

The English Premier League continues to be one of the best competitions in world football for non-stop drama and action, with some of the sport’s biggest clubs and well-known players producing electrifying excitement week in, week out. Following a sensational 2025/26 EPL season, global football fans are now drooling at the prospect of the 2026/27 kicking off.

Arsenal will be defending the crown, after securing their first league title for 22 years, but they are guaranteed to be given a tough test from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on all the latest Premier League ticket information, including where to buy them, how much they will cost and much more.

Upcoming Matchday 1 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Fri Aug 21, 20:00 Arsenal vs Coventry City Tickets Sat Aug 22, 12:30 Hull City vs Manchester United Tickets Sat Aug 22, 15:00 Everton vs Crystal Palace Tickets Sat Aug 22, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Tickets Sat Aug 22, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Tickets Sat Aug 22, 17:30 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets Sun Aug 23, 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Tickets Sun Aug 23, 14:00 Manchester City vs Bournemouth Tickets Sun Aug 23, 16:30 Newcastle United vs Liverpool Tickets Mon Aug 24, 20:00 Fulham vs Chelsea Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Fri Aug 28, 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Tickets Sat Aug 29, 12:30 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Everton Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:00 Coventry City vs Hull City Tickets Sat Aug 29, 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tickets Sun Aug 30, 14:00 Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets Sun Aug 30, 14:00 Leeds United vs Brentford Tickets Sun Aug 30, 14:00 Sunderland vs Fulham Tickets Sun Aug 30, 16:30 Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Tickets Mon Aug 31, 20:00 Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tickets

How to buy Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portals.

Top-tier British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're unable to secure seats through official club routes or you're looking to source last-minute tickets, it could be worth checking out verified secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub.

How much are Premier League tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

It's also worth noting that the Premier League continues to cap 'away' tickets at £30. So, if you're looking for a cheaper option or to broaden your chances of getting to a match, you might want to check out your team's away fixtures.

Below, GOAL has broken down the 2026-2027 Premier League clubs, their home stadiums, average matchday ticket prices as well as expected season ticket ranges.

2026/27 Premier League clubs by ticket price

Are there any Premier League season tickets left?

Almost all Premier League clubs have sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2026/27 season.

Popular teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham operate long-standing waiting lists, some of which can stretch beyond 10–20 years. Tottenham, for instance, has a waiting list of over 80,000 fans, while Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly require decades of loyalty to secure a spot. Even clubs with smaller stadiums like Brighton and Bournemouth have limited or no availability due to high demand and tight capacity.

Fulham stands out for currently having a number of remaining season tickets available, with no formal waiting lists and allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis

Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?

In most cases, a membership is recommended or required to purchase Premier League tickets, especially for high-demand fixtures or clubs with strong followings. Most Premier League clubs operate a tiered ticketing system that prioritises:

Season ticket holders Club members (paid annual memberships) General sale (if any tickets remain)

A membership typically grants early access to tickets, eligibility to collect loyalty points, and sometimes exclusive content or discounts. For top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, or Tottenham, holding a membership is often the only way to access regular match tickets, as general sale opportunities are rare to nonexistent.

That said, some clubs, particularly those with larger capacities or less consistent sellouts, may allow non-members to purchase tickets closer to matchday if inventory remains. Buying a membership significantly increases your chances and is often the most reliable route to securing seats.