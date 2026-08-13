Liverpool’s injury crisis shifts betting options for season’s opening weeks

Andoni Iraola’s squad could struggle with his high-intensity tactics. That could affect their defensive stability, especially without reinforcements.

Market Selection Odds Newcastle vs Liverpool Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 Goals 1.61

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool’s initial bleak Premier League outlook

Liverpool endured a difficult 2025/26 season, which led to Arne Slot being relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign. The club have since appointed Andoni Iraola as the head coach, who impressed during his spell at Bournemouth.

However, Liverpool appear to have limited squad depth heading into this season, and injuries have compounded their problems. As a result, the Reds could be vulnerable in the opening weeks of the campaign. That could create interesting betting opportunities.

Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixtures suggest the goals market may offer more value than simply backing against them. The Merseysiders open their new campaign away to Newcastle. A depleted squad and several absences could make it difficult for Iraola to implement his intense style straight away.

Meanwhile, their first home game against Nottingham Forest and their trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town are worth monitoring. The Reds have added defensive reinforcements in the form of Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo.

Still, they need time to settle down in a new league. Consequently, there could be serious value on offer from a betting perspective in those fixtures.

Uncertainty stems from poor squad depth

Liverpool were already defensively open heading into the summer break. They conceded the eighth-most goals in the Premier League last season, with 53 from an xGA (expected goals against) of 47.43. That difference of 5.57 demonstrates that they were far more leaky at the back than they would’ve liked.

The Merseysiders saw 68% of their league fixtures produce goals at both ends, second only to Manchester United (71%). That percentage applies to Liverpool’s games both home and away. Liverpool’s revamped defence will face a similar challenge, with the new arrivals needing time to adapt to their teammates and the demands of the Premier League.

Then, there’s the injury crisis, with Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remaining sidelined with long-term problems and unable to make the trip to Newcastle. Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the season. Meanwhile, Jeremy Jacquet remains a doubt after missing parts of pre-season with discomfort in training.

Virgil van Dijk’s regular defensive partner, Ibrahim Konate, departed for Real Madrid, so he will have to develop a partnership with new loan signing Araujo. The Reds therefore head into their opener without many established defensive combinations, with players still adapting to new roles and responsibilities. That’s likely to lead to vulnerabilities in the defensive third, which is where bettors can capitalise.

Additionally, Iraola wants Liverpool to play with intensity, which served him well at Bournemouth. That approach was effective for him, but it’s also physically demanding on players, especially when pressing from the front and defending the spaces behind. The reality is, he doesn’t have a squad that can meet those expectations as things stand.

Last season, Liverpool conceded an average of 1.39 goals per game, a 0.32 increase on the previous campaign. With a new defensive centre-half pairing heading into this season, the Reds could struggle at the back once again.

Liverpool matches could offer early-season goal value

Under Iraola, there hasn’t been much improvement from the Liverpool rear guard. While we shouldn’t read too much into pre-season results, their 4-2 defeat to Leeds and 3-2 loss to Monaco are concerning.

The Whites scored four times beyond the 60-minute mark, an example of how defensively vulnerable Liverpool are when legs are tiring. Additionally, Iraola’s men conceded three goals after taking a 2-0 lead over Monaco, with two of those concessions arriving in the second half.

Keeping up with Iraola’s intense tactical approach with a light squad can only compound issues, which could result in goal-friendly matches. Yet, they’re still good enough up front.

Alexander Isak has just enjoyed his first full pre-season with the club, while Florian Wirtz improved as last season went on. They ranked fourth in goals scored, with 63 from an xG (expected goals) of 61.35.

Their 589 shots last term were the third-most in the division, 36 higher than champions Arsenal’s total. While last season’s top scorer in the league, Hugo Ekitike, is out through injury, Liverpool have enough reinforcements up front. Víctor Munoz has added to that mix, joining from Osasuna in the summer window.

With that in mind, St James’ Park is set to witness another goal-laden fixture. Liverpool edged a 3-2 thriller last term there, while six of the last seven head-to-heads saw both teams score and produce over 2.5 goals. That run saw an average of 4.29 goals scored per game.

It’s worth mentioning that 66% of Newcastle’s league matches produced goals at both ends. At home, no other team saw both teams score more than the Magpies’ 79%. Both teams scored in seven of Liverpool’s opening nine league matches last season. The Reds scored 1.78 goals per game and conceded 1.56.

Nottingham Forest and Ipswich should be treated as follow-up fixtures rather than equally strong picks. Forest conceded an xGA of 57.32 last season, the fourth-highest in the division. That is enough to keep goals on the radar for Matchday 2.

Liverpool were already involved in open games regularly, and their current squad situation suggests that trend could continue.

+