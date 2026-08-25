Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Ohio State Buckeyes schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Ball State Cardinals BTN Watch live on BTN Fox One Ohio State Buckeyes vs Kent State Golden Flashes FOX Watch live on FOX Fox One

How to watch and live stream the Big Ten Conference

Watching the Ohio State Buckeyes means navigating the Big Ten Conference's media rights deal, which spreads games across major broadcast networks and streaming platforms. Knowing exactly where to tune in will help you catch every snap this season without missing a beat.

READ MORE: Where to watch Big Ten Network

Most Ohio State football and men's basketball games air on traditional broadcast television and cable. FOX and FS1 host many of the biggest matchups, including the marquee Big Noon Kickoff games. The Big Ten Network (BTN) carries standard conference games, early-season matchups, and extensive coverage of Olympic sports. Meanwhile, ABC and ESPN still air the College Football Playoff, major bowl games, and occasional non-conference road games.

When it comes to CBS and NBC, streaming platforms play a massive role. NBC broadcasts primetime Big Ten matchups, but their streaming service, Peacock, is equally important.

Peacock not only simulcasts all Big Ten games shown on NBC, but it also holds exclusive rights to a handful of conference games every season. If the Buckeyes are scheduled for one of these exclusive windows, the game won't be on regular television at all, making a Peacock subscription essential.

Similarly, CBS airs major afternoon showcase games, and their streaming service, Paramount+, simulcasts all of these local CBS broadcasts. This means if you don't have a traditional TV provider, you can still catch the CBS games live through a Paramount+ subscription.

Best live TV streaming services for Big Ten Conference

If you have cut the cord and need a comprehensive live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you will want one that carries FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network.

Fubo stands out as a premium choice for sports fans. Its heavily sports-focused plans not only carry every major broadcast network and BTN, but also come loaded with over 200 channels and excellent features for college football Saturdays, including unlimited Cloud DVR, 4K streaming capabilities, and a Multiview option to watch multiple games at once.

While Fubo is the premium sports pick, YouTube TV remains a solid alternative with a reliable interface, and DirecTV Stream can secure the channels you need if you opt for their Choice package. Conversely, Sling TV is a popular budget option but a risky choice for Ohio State fans, as it completely lacks CBS and does not carry local ABC or NBC stations in all markets.