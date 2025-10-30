Where to watch Big Ten Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Big Ten Network channel?

Big Ten Network (Big 10 Network), along with Fox Networks, offers coverage of the Big Ten Conference's college sports. It's a dedicated 24/7 sports channel that covers everything from live broadcasts, daily news and original programming, as well as game replays, news and analysis.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the Big Ten Network channel for free through all Fubo's or most of DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer Big Ten Network below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Big Ten Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

