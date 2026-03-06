Where to watch ABC channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Best Value Streaming Services for ABC March 2026

Disney+ Premium + Hulu Hub $24.99/mo Sling Blue $45.99/mo Fubo Pro $73.99/mo YouTube Base Plan $82.99/mo DirecTV Entertainment $89.99/mo

For fans of Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelor, or local news, 2026 has brought a major shift: Disney+ now offers live ABC news in select cities, while the major streamers continue to battle over local broadcast rights.

Service ABC (Live) Mobile Advantage DVR Capacity Disney+ ⚠️ (News Only*) GroupWatch Sync N/A (Library-Based) Sling TV ✅ (Select Cities) Lightweight App 50 - 200 Hours Fubo ✅ (Most Markets) 72-Hour Lookback Unlimited YouTube TV ✅ (Most Markets) Key Plays / Library Sync Unlimited DIRECTV ✅ (All Packages) SignalSaver™ Tech Unlimited

GOAL Recommends: If you only care about ABC News and high-profile scripted shows, the 2026 update to Disney+ is a game-changer. It is the best "mobile-only" pick because it allows you to watch local ABC news livestreams in major cities without a full cable-replacement subscription. However, for live sports (like Monday Night Football on ABC) or live reality TV finales, you still need a heavy-hitter like YouTube TV or DIRECTV to ensure you don't miss a second.

What is coming up on ABC in March 2026

On this Friday, March 6, 2026, ABC is balancing a high-stakes scripted lineup with intensive news coverage as it navigates the global "Black Monday" fallout and a major milestone for its emergency drama franchise. The morning schedule is anchored by The View, which features Elisabeth Hasselbeck as a guest co-host today, followed by GMA3 and General Hospital, where Josslyn’s search for Jason continues to drive the veteran soap’s 63rd season. Following ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, which remains the network's focal point for updates on the military strikes in Iran and the subsequent oil price surge, the primetime block kicks off with the series premiere of R.J. Decker. This new South Florida-set private investigator drama stars Scott Speedman and launches directly into a high-intensity episode of 20/20 titled "Murder at the U," which investigates a cold case at a major university.

This Friday lineup follows a massive Thursday night for the network, which saw the first-ever two-hour crossover between 9-1-1 (Season 9) and its new hit spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1). The event, which sent fan-favorites Buck and Eddie to Tennessee for a national firefighting competition, resulted in a ratings triumph and an early Season 10 renewal for the flagship series. Meanwhile, the midseason success of the Scrubs revival and the steady dominance of Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22) and Abbott Elementary (Season 5) have solidified ABC’s "Comedy and Drama" blocks. Looking ahead to the weekend, the network pivots to live sports with a Saturday NHL doubleheader featuring the Capitals vs. Bruins and a Metropolitan Division clash between the Rangers and Devils, all leading up to Sunday’s high-energy auditions on American Idol and the heavy promotion for the March 22 premiere of The Bachelorette, starring Taylor Frankie Paul.

How can I watch ABC for free?

The only truly "forever free" method. If you live within range of a local affiliate, a one-time purchase of a digital antenna allows you to watch ABC live in high definition with no subscription or internet required. Simply scan for channels to find your local station.

If you need immediate access for a specific event, such as the Oscars, you can leverage free trials from premium streamers like DirecTV and Fubo.