What time does Mexico vs England kick off?

World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Mexico vs England Live Streams

Mexico vs England is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both of these channels are available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service. Other streaming services are available and can be found in the table below.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Mexico vs England Match Preview

Mexico and England meet at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with kick-off set for 02:00 GMT on July 6 (22:00 EST on July 5).

Javier Aguirre's side have been the standout hosts of this tournament. Mexico swept through Group A without conceding a single goal and followed it up with a composed 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez on the scoresheet. The Azteca has been a fortress, and El Tri are playing with the kind of conviction that makes them genuinely dangerous at this stage.

England's route here has been far less serene. Thomas Tuchel's side were trailing to DR Congo after seven minutes in the Round of 32 before Harry Kane — who now has five goals in this tournament — rescued them with a late brace to complete a 2-1 comeback. The Three Lions got through, but it was not pretty.

The altitude in Mexico City sits at around 2,200 metres, and it has dominated England's pre-match preparations. Mexico supporters gathered outside the England squad's hotel in the early hours, using drums, trumpets, and fireworks in an apparent attempt to disrupt their rest. Jordan Henderson later joked that reports of the squad using Viagra to cope with the thin air had been exaggerated, though both he and Tuchel acknowledged the conditions present a real physical challenge.

Declan Rice, who was forced to fill in at right-back against DR Congo and picked up hamstring tightness, has been a concern for Tuchel heading into this match. Reece James and Jarell Quansah are also dealing with fitness issues. Mexico, by contrast, have a clean bill of health and the full weight of a nation behind them.

How to watch Mexico vs England with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Gemini

Form

Mexico arrive in the Round of 16 with five wins from their last five matches. Aguirre's side beat Ecuador 2-0 in their most recent outing on July 1, with Quiñones and Jiménez scoring in the first half. Across those five games, El Tri have scored 13 goals and conceded just one — that single goal came in a 5-1 friendly win over Serbia. Mexico have won all four of their World Cup matches without conceding, including a 1-0 victory over South Korea and a 3-0 group-stage win over South Africa.

England have won four of their last five, with a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the group stage the only dropped points. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo on July 1. Tuchel's side also beat Croatia 4-2 on matchday one and defeated Panama 2-0. England have scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 3 - 1 Mexico

England 4 - 0 Mexico 1 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data, both friendlies played in England. The most recent was a 3-1 England win on May 24, 2010, while the earlier meeting on May 25, 2001 ended 4-0 to England. England won both matches by a combined score of 7-1. This Round of 16 tie is the first competitive fixture between the two nations in the dataset.

Standings

Mexico finished top of Group A, while England claimed first place in Group L.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: