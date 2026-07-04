World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Norway will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

In the United States, Brazil vs Norway is available to watch on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Both channels are accessible via several streaming platforms, including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. Peacock is streaming all 104 matches of the tournament live in Spanish. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Norway meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The five-time champions face their stiffest test yet, while Norway arrive having already made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time in nearly three decades.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came through a nervy Round of 32 against Japan, eventually winning 2-1 thanks to a dramatic 95th-minute Gabriel Martinelli strike. Before that, Brazil were largely dominant in the group stage, beating Haiti 3-0 and Scotland 3-0, with only a 1-1 draw against Morocco to temper expectations. Ancelotti has faced persistent questions about his tactical approach, but his squad's quality has carried them through.

Norway's journey to this point has been anything but quiet. Staale Solbakken's side produced 18 goals across their four matches, and though they were beaten 4-1 by France in the group stage, they bounced back emphatically. A 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32, sealed by Erling Haaland's 86th-minute header, confirmed their place in the last 16.

The individual battles across the pitch are compelling. Haaland, who has five goals at the tournament, lines up against an Arsenal defensive core that knows him intimately from Premier League combat. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard — two players strongly linked with Arsenal — are set to contest the midfield, with both ranking among the tournament's top assist-makers.

Neymar's fitness remains a talking point in the Brazil camp. Ancelotti has confirmed the 34-year-old Santos forward is capable of playing 90 minutes, though the veteran has featured for just 14 minutes at this World Cup and is reportedly unhappy with his limited role. Young forwards Endrick and Rayan add further attacking options.

For all the viewing information you need, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti has no injuries or suspensions listed in the confirmed squad data ahead of this fixture. The projected XI has Alisson Becker in goal, with a back four of Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Danilo, and Gabriel. Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro anchor the midfield alongside Danilo, with Matheus Cunha, Rayan, and Vinicius Junior leading the attack. Neymar's availability for a starting role is a live question, with Ancelotti having acknowledged the forward's frustration at limited minutes. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Norway, Staale Solbakken names a full-strength projected XI with no reported injuries or suspensions. Orjan Nyland starts in goal behind a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, David Moller Wolfe, and Torbjoern Heggem. Martin Odegaard, Patrick Berg, and Sander Berge form the midfield, with Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, and Antonio Nusa in attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil arrive in fine form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Japan on June 29, with their last five results reading W-W-W-D-W. Across those five games they scored nine goals and conceded four, with the 3-0 victory over Scotland and the 3-0 win over Haiti the standout performances. The draw came against Morocco in their opening group game.

Norway have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 30, and their run includes a commanding 4-1 victory over Iraq. The sole defeat was a 1-4 loss to France, when Solbakken rotated his squad. Norway scored 11 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches, reflecting an open, attacking style throughout the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match NOR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Norway 1 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is thin. The only confirmed meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played on August 16, 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result, now two decades old, provides little meaningful reference for a World Cup knockout tie.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway qualified from Group I as runners-up.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: