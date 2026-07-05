World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Spain will kick-off at Jul 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Portugal vs Spain is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal and Spain meet in the World Cup Round of 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, with a quarter-final place on the line in one of the tournament's most compelling Iberian matchups.

Portugal have navigated the group stage without losing, though not without anxiety. A 1-1 draw with DR Congo and a goalless stalemate with Colombia showed a side still searching for fluency, and their Round of 32 win over Croatia arrived via a 94th-minute goal from Goncalo Ramos and a VAR controversy that sparked furious debate. Roberto Martinez's side have scored eight goals in four matches but have yet to look truly convincing.

Spain have looked a different proposition. Luis de la Fuente's side are yet to concede at this tournament, with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 victory against Uruguay laying the foundations before a composed 3-0 dismissal of Austria in the Round of 32. They arrive in Dallas with a settled structure and real momentum.

The Cristiano Ronaldo question looms large over Portugal's selection. His penalty against Croatia and his performance against Uzbekistan point to him starting, but Goncalo Ramos has given Martinez a genuine dilemma after his match-winning contribution in Toronto. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has publicly acknowledged Ronaldo's enduring threat, insisting his goalscoring instincts remain intact regardless of age.

For Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal has been the standout performer of the knockout rounds, contributing directly to five of Spain's eight goals at this tournament. Lamine Yamal's minutes have been carefully managed throughout the group stage, but he started and completed 85 minutes against Austria, suggesting De la Fuente is ready to unleash him fully.

Neither side has dominated this fixture in recent years. The last five meetings have produced one win apiece, with three draws, and their most recent encounter ended 2-2 in the UEFA Nations League in June 2025. Separation between these two has always been hard to find.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Spain live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez is expected to name a Portugal side featuring Diogo Costa in goal, with a back four of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves are projected to form the midfield, with Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data.

Luis de la Fuente's projected XI for Spain has Unai Simon between the posts, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Alejandro Baena are set to operate in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Dani Olmo in attack. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five outings, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32, settled by a late goal. Earlier in the tournament they beat Uzbekistan 5-0 and drew 0-0 with Colombia, while a 1-1 draw with DR Congo and a 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria complete the picture. Portugal have not lost in five matches but have been held twice.

Spain's last five matches produced four wins and one draw, with eight goals scored and none conceded. Their most recent fixture was a 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32. They also beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 in the group stage, with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde the only blemish. Spain have kept a clean sheet in all four World Cup matches at this tournament.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Portugal and Spain ended 2-2 in the UEFA Nations League A on June 8, 2025. Before that, Spain won 1-0 in Lisbon in September 2022, with the sides drawing 1-1 in Seville in June 2022. Across the last five encounters, each side has won once, with three matches ending level. Goals have been relatively scarce, reflecting how closely matched these two teams tend to be at this level.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while Portugal advanced as runners-up in Group K.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: