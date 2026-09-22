New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch Monday Night Football for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local ABC affiliate or on ESPN or stream it on a digital device.

This NFL clash kicks off today, Monday, September 21, 2026, live from SoFi Stadium, as Jaxson Dart's New York Giants travel to Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants will be looking to follow up on their opening week win against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Rams return to home soil hoping to bounce back from their week one defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most NFL fixtures that take place across a typical Thursday to Monday matchweek. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

ABC Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)

Los Angeles Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)

Chicago Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)

Philadelphia Area

ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)

Houston Area

ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)

Atlanta Area

ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)

Boston Area

ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming NFL games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



