Where to watch the ESPN2 channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPN2 channel?

The ESPN2 channel is dedicated secondary channel that offers live sporting events, studio-based shows and the latest sports news, serving as overflow programming from its main ESPN channel and network. Since launching, ESPN2 has developed its own style, branding, focus and audience.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the ESPN2 channel for free through all of Fubo's or DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's also available on Sling TV Orange or Orange & Blue plans.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the ESPN2 channel below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPN2 channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

