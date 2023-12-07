An all-you-need-to-know guide on premium streaming service fuboTV

FuboTV is a premium live TV streaming service provider, which means it's a subscription-based TV service that offers broadcast TV channels and often includes Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).

Premium live TV streaming services like fuboTV tend to be pricier, with monthly subscriptions between $60-$160. When you compare this to the budget-friendly subscriptions of ESPN+ and Paramount+, it's a drastic price jump, so you might be thinking, "Why Fubo?".

Why fuboTV?

Getty Images

Aside from having the funkiest name on the market? Or a partnership with Ryan Reynolds for his new channel Maximum Effort?

FuboTV looks to hit the back of the net with 220+ live broadcast channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, unlimited streams on your home network, and one of the deepest program lists for live sports channels on the market.

Imagine Netflix for your favourite sports leagues and events, including Sports Plus with NFL RedZone and channels like NBA TV, Outdoor Channel, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and MLB Network. That's all before touching on its incredibly comprehensive soccer coverage.

FuboTV is considered one of the best sports streaming services to watch international soccer in the US, with USA Network, FS1, beIN Sports, Univision and more. Covered leagues and competitions include the English Premier League, La Liga, USWNT games, the FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Pro League, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and so much more.

fuboTV subscription plans

Plans for fuboTV start at $32.99 and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract.

Plan Price What You Get Pro $74.99/month 180 channels

100+ sporting events Elite $84.99/month 247 channels

130+ sporting events

4K resolution Ultimate $99.99/month 290 channels 130+ sporting events

4K resolution Latino $32.99/month 60 channels

100+ sporting events

fuboTV Pros

DVR Capabilities

FuboTV's DVR capabilities are consistent between the Pro, Elite and Ultimate plans. However, they're significantly more limited with Latino in the storage department.



DVR Capabilities Pro Elite Ultimate Latino DVR Storage 100 hours 100 hours 100 hours 200 hours DVR Expiration No Expiration No Expiration No Expiration No Expiration Installation No No No No DVR Series recording Up to 8 Up to 8 Up to 8 Up to 8 Picture quality 720P-4K 720P-4K 720P-4K 720P-4K

Simultaneous Streams

Pro, Elite and Ultimate come with unlimited streams on your home network [Up to 10 devices] and two streams on the go.

Once again, the Latino package is more limited, only offering up to 2 streams at a time.

fuboTV Offers and Discounts

FuboTV currently offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages.

There is also an $8 discount on the first month of a Latino subscription, cutting your first payment down to $24.99.

fuboTV Visual and Audio Quality

720P is standard, while some plans come with 4K resolutions for sports streaming, including all events shown on NCS, FOX and FS1.

FuboTV's sound feed, meanwhile, is standard 2.0 stereo audio.

fuboTV Channels

Getty Images

Regional Sports Networks

FuboTV has an impressive selection of regional sports channels, but, as with most local channels, their availability depends on where you live.

Altitude Sports

Bally Sports

Marquee Sports Network

MSG, MSG+

NBC Sports

Monumental Sports

NESN

ROOT Sports Northwest

Space City Home Network

SportsNet

Local Channels

FuboTV provides access to FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC local channels in most places. It also offers Telemundo, The CW, Univision, and UniMas in eligible areas.

Entertainment channels

channelsFuboTV has a wide range, from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Nat Geo, and Sony movie channels to Cooking channel, and...The Bob Ross Channel? It's a thing.

Getty Images

fuboTV Add Ons

fubo Extra (53 channels; $7.99/mo.)

(53 channels; $7.99/mo.) Sports Plus with NFL RedZone (34 channels; $10.99/mo.)

(34 channels; $10.99/mo.) Adventure Plus (8 channels; $4.99/mo.)

(8 channels; $4.99/mo.) Latino Plus (27 channels; $19.99/mo.)

(27 channels; $19.99/mo.) News Plus (11 channels; $2.99/mo.)

(11 channels; $2.99/mo.) RAI Italia ($8.99/mo.)

($8.99/mo.) Portuguese Plus (5 channels; $14.99/mo.)

(5 channels; $14.99/mo.) International Sports Plus (15 channels; $6.99/mo.)

(15 channels; $6.99/mo.) TV5MONDE ($9.99/mo.)

($9.99/mo.) Entretenimiento Plus (8 channels; $9.99/mo.)

Premium Channels

Sadly, premium channels are not included with Pro and Elite packages, but you can purchase them individually or as a bundle.

SHOWTIME (9 channels; $10.99/mo.)

STARZ (7 channels; $8.99/mo.)

MGM+™ (3 channels; $5.99/mo.)

Premium bundle: SHOWTIME + STARZ + MGM+ ($19.99/mo.)

fuboTV Cons

Not compatible with Playstation and Nintendo consoles

Who isn't using their gaming console as one of your TV devices nowadays?

While newer Xbox devices have been added to the list of supported devices, it's surprising that Fubo hasn't sorted this out yet. Fingers crossed, it's in the works.

Expensive plans

Compared to other streaming services on the market, Fubo packages rack up when compared to Sling, Xfinity and YoutubeTV.

It blends with the prices you'd expect from cable or satellite TV services. Which, considering the number of channels Fubo is missing, isn't something we're impressed with.

Speaking of which...

Missing key channels

It's easy to look at numbers like 180-290+ channels and think, that's me sorted. But if you look closely, Fubo is missing some key channels in the lineup, which could significantly impact your viewing. Absentees include:

A&E

AMC

BBC America

Boomerang

Cartoon Network / Adult Swim

CNN

CNN International

CNN En Espanol

HBO

History

ILN

TBS

TNT

TruTV

TCM

No Parental Controls

Another odd one for Fubo not to integrate into a live streaming service which will be used for family entertainment.

fuboTV vs Competitors

Service provider Subscriptions Channels DVR Storage Full Price Hulu+ Live TV Hulu+ Live TV with Disney + and ESPN+ [standard] 90+ Unlimited Cloud $69.99/mo (Pending price increase to $76.99) fuboTV Pro Elite Ultimate Latino 173 240 283 60 1000 hours cloud DVR 1000 hours cloud DVR 1000 hours cloud DVR 250 hours cloud DVR $74.99 $84.00 $99.99 $32.99 DISH Americas Top 120 190+ 500 hours $79.99/mo Americas Top 200 240+ 500 hours $99.99/mo Americas Top 250 290+ 500 hours $109.99/mo Xfinity Choice TV 10+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $30/mo Popular TV 125+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $60/mo Ultimate TV 185+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $78.50/mo DirectTV Stream Entertainment 75+ Unlimited Cloud $74.99/mo Choice 105+ Unlimited Cloud $99.99/mo Ultimate 140+ Unlimited Cloud $109.99/mo Premier 150+ Unlimited Cloud $154.99/mo

fuboTV: The Bottom Line

Beyond their 7-day free trial, fuboTV subscriptions are expensive; there's no way around that. But, sports fans, if your budget fits, you're putting your money towards an extensive programme of live soccer, NFL, NBA, motorsport, MLB and much more.

Bar the lack of parental safety features, fuboTV is also great family entertainment. You're covered by World Fishing Network all the way to Nickelodeon Junior and premium channels like SHOWTIME and STARZ.

So whether you're looking to watch live sports or endless friends re-runs or melt your brain watching Everything, Everywhere all at Once, Fubo is a worthy investment.

FAQs

Does fuboTV offer a free trial?

Yes, fuboTV currently operates a 7-day free trial on all subscriptions.

What devices are compatible with fubo?

Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, TV

Android phones, tablets, TVs

Apple TV (4th gen.)

Apple TV 4K

Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV

Echo Show

iPhone, iPad, iPod

LG TVs (select models)

PC, Mac web browsers

Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, TV

Samsung TVs (select models)

Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

Can I stream fuboTV from multiple locations?

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time.

Does Fubo have a price guarantee?

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a 1-year price lock guarantee.

Are there contracts or cancellation fees?

No. Your subscription rolls monthly and will automatically renew each month until you cancel your subscription. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

If I cancel part way through the month will I get a refund?

No, fuboTV doesn't give refunds for this.

Do I still get to finish the free trial if I cancel my subscription?

If you signed up on fuboTV's website or through the Fubo Sales Team, then no. Cancelling during your free trial will revoke your access to Fubo.

However, if you sign up through Roku and cancel during a free trial, they're a bit more flexible, and your subscription will terminate at the end of your free trial.