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Fubo review logoFubo
Mike Williams

Fubo Review August 2026: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

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Fubo

GOAL's all-you-need-to-know guide on premium streaming service Fubo, which TV channels and add-ons are available, and whether it's right for you.

Simultaneous Viewing
Fubo.

Core

Channels: 203

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$79.98
Comprehensive coverage
Fubo.

Ultra

Channels: 272

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$84.98
Sports focused
Fubo sports and news logo 2026

Sports + News

Channels: 29

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$54.99
Simultaneous Viewing
Fubo.

Core

Channels: 203

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$79.98
Comprehensive coverage
Fubo.

Ultra

Channels: 272

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$84.98
Sports focused
Fubo sports and news logo 2026

Sports + News

Channels: 29

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$54.99
Simultaneous Viewing
Fubo.

Core

Channels: 203

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$79.98

Fubo subscription plans August 2026

Plans for Fubo start from as little as $19.99 per month for its Latino package, from $104.98 per month for its Core package, and goes up to $114.98 per month as part of a rolling contract for its top tier Ultra package. The alternatives each offer a complete TV streaming service deal at your fingertips. Currently, there's a first month discount for each package, as noted below.

Fubo Latino$19.99/mo
Fubo Sports + News$64.99/mo
Fubo Core$104.98/mo
Fubo Ultra$114.98/mo

Fubo (formerly FuboTV) is a live, premium OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming service, which means it's a subscription-based provider that offers broadcast TV channels and often includes Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

Premium live TV streaming services such as Fubo tend to be pricier, with monthly subscriptions between $19.99 and $114.98. When you compare this to the budget-friendly subscriptions of ESPN (formerly ESPN+) and Paramount+, it's a drastic price jump, so you might be thinking, why should I pick Fubo?

READ MORE: GOAL's guide to all the channels Fubo offers

Allow GOAL's in-depth guide to walk you through everything and offer up our verdict. We'll dive into all the benefits with a full review of the live TV streaming services available, its channel guide offerings, live sports programming and sports coverage, the best value deals, what subscription tiers are available, a comparison to its market rivals, and all the personalized price plans Fubo has to offer.

Why pick Fubo?

NFL RedZoneGetty Images

Aside from having the funkiest name on the market, Fubo hits the back of the net with well over 200 live broadcast channels, Unlimited hours of Cloud DVR storage, up to 10 streams on your home network, and one of the deepest program lists for live sports channels on the market. The lineup is impressive by offering a streaming experience ideal for sports fans, meaning Fubo has all your live TV streaming needs in one place.

Imagine Netflix for your favourite sports leagues and events, including NFL RedZone and channels like NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and MLB Network. That's all before touching on its incredibly comprehensive soccer coverage, meaning the channel selection is top tier, with a number of packages to pick from that suit you.

READ MORE: How to watch live sports on Fubo

Fubo is considered one of the best sports streaming services to watch international soccer in the US, with USA Network, FS1, FS2, beIN Sports and more. Covered leagues and competitions include the English Premier League, La Liga, USWNT games, the FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Pro League, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and so much more.

Sports channels on Fubo

beIN Sports logobeIN Sports

Fubo has plenty of sports channels within all of its main plans, ranging from soccer and NFL, to NHL, NBA and golf. Here are the channels that are included with the Core plan, with Ultra having the same but more, and budget plan Sports + News having some.

Available at Core planAvailable at Core planAvailable at Ultra or aboveAvailable at Ultra or above
Red Bull TVNBA TVNFL RedZoneTyC Sports
PGA TourFIFA+NHL Network Fox Soccer Plus
FS1NFL NetworkMLB NetworkWillow Xtra
beIN SportsbeIN Sports en EspanolMLB Strike ZoneRyz Sports Network
CBS Sports NetworkBig Ten NetworkESPN UPBTV
FS2ESPNESPNEWSFubo Sports Network
ESPN SEC NetworkESPN2Fight NetworkFubo Sports Network 2
Powersports WorldSpeedvisionSports GridTennis Channel
Real Madrid TVBilliard TVIMPACT! WrestlingGAME+
Swerve CombatFS1 4KUnbeatenFox Deportes
ACL Cornhole TVFlo Racing 24/7World Poker TourESPN Deportes
F1 Locked On SportsNext Level SportsGolTV
Fox Sports 4KLive Tennis  
The Boat ShowSpeed Sport  
Willow SportsESPN 4K  
WNBA IONPowernation  
DP World TourBKFC  
ESPN8 The OchoABC 2020  
DAZN RingsideRacer Select  
MGFP ChannelbeIN Sports 3-8  
beIN Sports XtrabeiN Sports Xtra en Espanol  

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

Upcoming sports on Fubo August 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025Getty Images

In August 2026, Fubo Sports Network offers a diverse mix of live three-on-three basketball, football and soccer, plus the usual diet of classic match replays and daily sports talk programming. 

BIG3 reaches its conclusion, as its playoffs and celebrity game take place in Dallas before the Ice Cube-founded basketball league culminates in Charlotte with its championship and all-star games. Those eagerly awaiting the return of the NFL can catch action on the gridiron from the European Football Alliance, which stages its BIG4 semifinals in Frankfurt and the 2026 EFA Championship Game in Innsbruck. Soccer fans can check out the opening round of the Coppa Italia, with Serie A mainstays Lazio and Udinese involved in live matches from Italy's premier cup competition. 

Beyond the live action, the channel supplements its lineup with daily sports analysis and lifestyle shows, including The Fantasy Life Show for football enthusiasts, The Hoops HQ Show for college basketball coverage, and dedicated international soccer programming like the Real Madrid Pass.

READ MORE: How to watch MLB Network Strike Zone on Fubo

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

DVR capabilities

Fubo's DVR capabilities are across all its packages, utilizing the Cloud. The only real difference is the 4K that comes as standard with Elite and Deluxe subscriptions.

Cloud DVR CapabilitiesCoreUltraSports + NewsLatino
DVR Cloud StorageUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
DVR Cloud ExpirationNine monthsNine monthsNine monthsNine months
InstallationNoNoNoNo
Picture quality720p4K720p720p

Fubo offers and discounts

Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. As laid out above, there's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

You can also sign up to pay for your subscription quarterly, locking you into a termed contract which will unlock free extras.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free trial with Fubo

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free free trial

Parental controls

Fubo offers parents some level of control over what their kids can access, restricting certain channels, ratings and categories. You can do this by logging in, going to Account Settings, Locate Parent Controls, Adjust Settings, then Save Changes.

READ MORE: Can you share Fubo with family?

Fubo visual and audio quality

As mentioned, 720p is standard picture quality, with the Elite and Deluxe plans having 4K resolution as standard. The Pro, Sports and Latino packages don't have 4K available.

Fubo channels

United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)

Fubo has an impressive selection of Regional Sports Channels (RSNs) but, as with most local channels, their availability depends on where you live.

READ MORE: A guide to every Regional Sports Network on Fubo

READ MORE: How to watch and live stream College Football on Fubo

Here are the ones included, below.

Altitude SportsNESN
FanDuel Sports (formerly Bally Sports) selectionROOT Sports Northwest
Marquee Sports NetworkSpace City Home Network
Chicago Home Sports NetworkSportsNet Pittsburgh
MASN, MASN2MSG, MSG+
YESRangers Sports Network
NBC Sports selection 

Local channels

Fubo provides access to FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC local channels in most places. It also offers The CW in eligible areas.

FOX local channelsABC local channelsNBC local channels
CBS local channelsThe CW 

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

Entertainment channels

Comedy Central logoParmount Skydance

Fubo has a wide range of entertainment, from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Nat Geo, to Kitchen Nightmares, MTV and cooking channels

READ MORE: How to watch Paramount Network on Fubo

Here is a list of its channel highlights below.

FXBaywatchFail Army
Bloomberg TelevisionFXXGreat American Family
CHARGE!CINEVAULTGRIT
CLEO TVComedy CentralGusto TV
Disney ChannelDisney Jr.Hallmark Channel
Disney XDFreeformKitchen Nightmares
EarthXFubo MoviesLaw & Crime
HOMEMTVNat Geo
NickelodeonPopular ScienceQVC
VH1Paramount Network 

News channels

euronews logoeuronews

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

READ MORE: How to watch Newsmax on Fubo

ABC NEWS LIVEESPN News
CBS News 24/7Euro News
FOX News ChannelScripps News
NEWSMAXNEWSMAX 2
LIVE NOW FOXNEWS NATION
Salem News Channel 

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

NBAGetty Images

Fubo's sports add-ons

Some of Fubo's best sporting-based extras you can add to your monthly costs.

READ MORE: Is Fubo the ultimate sports streaming package?

As you can see, there are plenty of additional sports to indulge in if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
DAZN$34.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
More Sports with NFL Red Zone$9.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99

Fubo premium and entertainment channel add-ons

Paramount+ logoParamount+

Elsewhere, there's a host of news, entertainment and European language-based extras to bulk up your subscription.

PackageMonthly cost
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME + STARZ + MGM+$20.99
Latino Plus$19.99
Portuguese Plus$14.99
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME$10.99
STARZ$11.99
Zee Family$32.97
Entretenimento Plus$9.99
TV5MONDE$9.99
RAI Italia$8.99
Hallmark+$7.99
Fubo Extra$7.99
FOX Nation $8.99
MGM+$7.99
Fubo Select$6.99
News Plus$2.99

Fubo pros and cons

No streaming service is perfect, so of course Fubo has some downsides that come with the benefits, but in truth they aren't major issues.

ProsCons
Compatible with XBOXNot compatible with PlayStation or Nintendo consoles
Consolidates comprehensive sports coveragePlans can be on the expense side
Offers more value for money than its competitorsNot as budget-friendly as Sling TV
Has an enormous amount of channelsMissing some key channels such as TNT

Missing key channels

SyFy logoNBCUniversal

It's easy to look at the hundreds of channels Fubo offers and think that you're all sorted. But if you look closely it is missing some important channels in the lineup, which could significantly impact your viewing. 

READ MORE: How to cancel your Fubo subscription

Absentees include the following.

A&EHGTV
AMCInvestigation Discovery
Animal PlanetILN
BBC AmericaTBS
Cartoon NetworkTLC
CNNTNT 
CNN InternationalTruTV
CNN en EspanolTCM
Discovery ChannelUniMas
HBOAmerican Heroes Channel
HistoryFood Network
Travel ChannelMotorTrend
ScienceDestination America
SYFY 

Fubo versus its competitors

fubo, sling, directv, yttv logosFubo/Sling/DIRECTV/YTTV

There are plenty of options to pick from when it comes to a TV streaming service, but finding the right one for you is important. 

READ MORE: Fubo versus YouTube TV: which is better?

READ MORE: Fubo versus Sling TV: which is better?

READ MORE: Fubo versus DirecTV: which is better?

There's also a lot to pick from which can make you feel overwhelmed, so we've narrowed it down to the best on the market, outlining what each has to offer its customers.

ProviderChannelsFirst monthMonthly costSimultaneous streamsCloud DVR
Fubo Core203$79.98$104.9810 screens at onceUnlimited
Fubo Ultra272$84.98$114.9810 screens at onceUnlimited
Fubo Sports + News29$54.99$64.9910 screens at onceUnlimited
Fubo Latino49$9.99$19.99Two screens at onceUnlimited
DirecTV Entertainment90+$59.99$89.99Unlimited at homeUnlimited
DirecTV Choice125+$64.99$94.99Unlimited at homeUnlimited
DirecTV Ultimate160+$89.99$124.99Unlimited at homeUnlimited
DirecTV Premier185+$129.99$169.99Unlimited at homeUnlimited
Sling TV Orange30+n/a$45.99One50 hours
Sling TV Blue40+n/a$45.99Three50 hours
Sling TV Orange & Blue50$33$60.99Four50 hours
Sling Select10+n/a$19.99Three50 hours
YouTube TV100+$67.99 (first three months)$82.99ThreeUnlimited
YouTube TV Sports Plan30+$54.99 (first 12 months)$64.99ThreeUnlimited

Fubo: The Bottom Line

Fubo review logoFubo

Beyond their five-day free trial, Fubo subscriptions are admittedly in the higher range of pricing brackets; there's no way around that. But, for sports fans out there, if your budget fits then you're putting your money towards an extensive lineup of live soccer, NFL, NBA, motorsport, MLB and much more. Plus there's up to $30 off your first month, which is a nice incentive, as well as a rolling style subscription so there's no long-term tie-in.

READ MORE: What is the new Fubo Sports + News plan?

Fubo has parental controls and is also great family entertainment. You're covered with plenty of live sports for the enthusiasts out there, news and entertainment, kids shows, as well as add-ons to satisfy all tastes, from additional sports, news, entertainment, to other languages and premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+.

So whether you're looking to watch live sports or re-runs of your favorite shows, or melt your brain watching an endless OD catalog of shows and movies, Fubo is a worthy investment when you look at the bigger streaming TV picture.

READ MORE: Why you should ditch Netflix for Fubo's On Demand movies and shows

Begin a subscription with Fubo todayStart free trial

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Core, Ultra and Sports + News, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost for fewer channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

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