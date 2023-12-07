FuboTV is a premium live TV streaming service provider, which means it's a subscription-based TV service that offers broadcast TV channels and often includes Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).
Premium live TV streaming services like fuboTV tend to be pricier, with monthly subscriptions between $60-$160. When you compare this to the budget-friendly subscriptions of ESPN+ and Paramount+, it's a drastic price jump, so you might be thinking, "Why Fubo?".
Why fuboTV?Getty Images
Aside from having the funkiest name on the market? Or a partnership with Ryan Reynolds for his new channel Maximum Effort?
FuboTV looks to hit the back of the net with 220+ live broadcast channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, unlimited streams on your home network, and one of the deepest program lists for live sports channels on the market.
Imagine Netflix for your favourite sports leagues and events, including Sports Plus with NFL RedZone and channels like NBA TV, Outdoor Channel, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and MLB Network. That's all before touching on its incredibly comprehensive soccer coverage.
FuboTV is considered one of the best sports streaming services to watch international soccer in the US, with USA Network, FS1, beIN Sports, Univision and more. Covered leagues and competitions include the English Premier League, La Liga, USWNT games, the FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Pro League, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and so much more.
fuboTV subscription plans
Plans for fuboTV start at $32.99 and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract.
|Plan
|Price
|What You Get
Pro
$74.99/month
Elite
$84.99/month
Ultimate
$99.99/month
Latino
$32.99/month
fuboTV Pros
DVR Capabilities
FuboTV's DVR capabilities are consistent between the Pro, Elite and Ultimate plans. However, they're significantly more limited with Latino in the storage department.
|DVR Capabilities
|Pro
|Elite
|Ultimate
|Latino
DVR Storage
100 hours
100 hours
100 hours
200 hours
DVR Expiration
No Expiration
No Expiration
No Expiration
No Expiration
Installation
No
No
No
No
DVR Series recording
Up to 8
Up to 8
Up to 8
Up to 8
Picture quality
720P-4K
720P-4K
720P-4K
720P-4K
Simultaneous Streams
Pro, Elite and Ultimate come with unlimited streams on your home network [Up to 10 devices] and two streams on the go.
Once again, the Latino package is more limited, only offering up to 2 streams at a time.
fuboTV Offers and Discounts
FuboTV currently offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages.
There is also an $8 discount on the first month of a Latino subscription, cutting your first payment down to $24.99.
fuboTV Visual and Audio Quality
720P is standard, while some plans come with 4K resolutions for sports streaming, including all events shown on NCS, FOX and FS1.
FuboTV's sound feed, meanwhile, is standard 2.0 stereo audio.
fuboTV ChannelsGetty Images
Regional Sports Networks
FuboTV has an impressive selection of regional sports channels, but, as with most local channels, their availability depends on where you live.
- Altitude Sports
- Bally Sports
- Marquee Sports Network
- MSG, MSG+
- NBC Sports
- Monumental Sports
- NESN
- ROOT Sports Northwest
- Space City Home Network
- SportsNet
Local Channels
FuboTV provides access to FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC local channels in most places. It also offers Telemundo, The CW, Univision, and UniMas in eligible areas.
Entertainment channels
channelsFuboTV has a wide range, from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Nat Geo, and Sony movie channels to Cooking channel, and...The Bob Ross Channel? It's a thing.Getty Images
fuboTV Add Ons
- fubo Extra (53 channels; $7.99/mo.)
- Sports Plus with NFL RedZone (34 channels; $10.99/mo.)
- Adventure Plus (8 channels; $4.99/mo.)
- Latino Plus (27 channels; $19.99/mo.)
- News Plus (11 channels; $2.99/mo.)
- RAI Italia ($8.99/mo.)
- Portuguese Plus (5 channels; $14.99/mo.)
- International Sports Plus (15 channels; $6.99/mo.)
- TV5MONDE ($9.99/mo.)
- Entretenimiento Plus (8 channels; $9.99/mo.)
Premium Channels
Sadly, premium channels are not included with Pro and Elite packages, but you can purchase them individually or as a bundle.
- SHOWTIME (9 channels; $10.99/mo.)
- STARZ (7 channels; $8.99/mo.)
- MGM+™ (3 channels; $5.99/mo.)
Premium bundle: SHOWTIME + STARZ + MGM+ ($19.99/mo.)
fuboTV Cons
Not compatible with Playstation and Nintendo consoles
Who isn't using their gaming console as one of your TV devices nowadays?
While newer Xbox devices have been added to the list of supported devices, it's surprising that Fubo hasn't sorted this out yet. Fingers crossed, it's in the works.
Expensive plans
Compared to other streaming services on the market, Fubo packages rack up when compared to Sling, Xfinity and YoutubeTV.
It blends with the prices you'd expect from cable or satellite TV services. Which, considering the number of channels Fubo is missing, isn't something we're impressed with.
Speaking of which...
Missing key channels
It's easy to look at numbers like 180-290+ channels and think, that's me sorted. But if you look closely, Fubo is missing some key channels in the lineup, which could significantly impact your viewing. Absentees include:
- A&E
- AMC
- BBC America
- Boomerang
- Cartoon Network / Adult Swim
- CNN
- CNN International
- CNN En Espanol
- HBO
- History
- ILN
- TBS
- TNT
- TruTV
- TCM
No Parental Controls
Another odd one for Fubo not to integrate into a live streaming service which will be used for family entertainment.
fuboTV vs Competitors
|Service provider
|Subscriptions
|Channels
|DVR Storage
|Full Price
Hulu+ Live TV
Hulu+ Live TV with Disney + and ESPN+ [standard]
90+
Unlimited Cloud
$69.99/mo
(Pending price increase to $76.99)
|fuboTV
|Pro
Elite
Ultimate
Latino
|173
240
283
60
|1000 hours cloud DVR
1000 hours cloud DVR
1000 hours cloud DVR
250 hours cloud DVR
|$74.99
$84.00
$99.99
$32.99
DISH
Americas Top 120
190+
500 hours
$79.99/mo
Americas Top 200
240+
500 hours
$99.99/mo
Americas Top 250
290+
500 hours
$109.99/mo
Xfinity
Choice TV
10+
Cloud DVR (20 hours)
$30/mo
Popular TV
125+
Cloud DVR (20 hours)
$60/mo
Ultimate TV
185+
Cloud DVR (20 hours)
$78.50/mo
DirectTV Stream
Entertainment
75+
Unlimited Cloud
$74.99/mo
Choice
105+
Unlimited Cloud
$99.99/mo
Ultimate
140+
Unlimited Cloud
$109.99/mo
Premier
150+
Unlimited Cloud
$154.99/mo
fuboTV: The Bottom Line
Beyond their 7-day free trial, fuboTV subscriptions are expensive; there's no way around that. But, sports fans, if your budget fits, you're putting your money towards an extensive programme of live soccer, NFL, NBA, motorsport, MLB and much more.
Bar the lack of parental safety features, fuboTV is also great family entertainment. You're covered by World Fishing Network all the way to Nickelodeon Junior and premium channels like SHOWTIME and STARZ.
So whether you're looking to watch live sports or endless friends re-runs or melt your brain watching Everything, Everywhere all at Once, Fubo is a worthy investment.
FAQs
Does fuboTV offer a free trial?
Yes, fuboTV currently operates a 7-day free trial on all subscriptions.
What devices are compatible with fubo?
- Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, TV
- Android phones, tablets, TVs
- Apple TV (4th gen.)
- Apple TV 4K
- Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV
- Echo Show
- iPhone, iPad, iPod
- LG TVs (select models)
- PC, Mac web browsers
- Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, TV
- Samsung TVs (select models)
- Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)
- Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Can I stream fuboTV from multiple locations?
Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time.
Does Fubo have a price guarantee?
Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a 1-year price lock guarantee.
Are there contracts or cancellation fees?
No. Your subscription rolls monthly and will automatically renew each month until you cancel your subscription. You can cancel your subscription at any time.
If I cancel part way through the month will I get a refund?
No, fuboTV doesn't give refunds for this.
Do I still get to finish the free trial if I cancel my subscription?
If you signed up on fuboTV's website or through the Fubo Sales Team, then no. Cancelling during your free trial will revoke your access to Fubo.
However, if you sign up through Roku and cancel during a free trial, they're a bit more flexible, and your subscription will terminate at the end of your free trial.