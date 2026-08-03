Fubo subscription plans August 2026

Plans for Fubo start from as little as $19.99 per month for its Latino package, from $104.98 per month for its Core package, and goes up to $114.98 per month as part of a rolling contract for its top tier Ultra package. The alternatives each offer a complete TV streaming service deal at your fingertips. Currently, there's a first month discount for each package, as noted below.

Fubo Latino $19.99/mo Fubo Sports + News $64.99/mo Fubo Core $104.98/mo Fubo Ultra $114.98/mo

Fubo (formerly FuboTV) is a live, premium OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming service, which means it's a subscription-based provider that offers broadcast TV channels and often includes Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).

Premium live TV streaming services such as Fubo tend to be pricier, with monthly subscriptions between $19.99 and $114.98. When you compare this to the budget-friendly subscriptions of ESPN (formerly ESPN+) and Paramount+, it's a drastic price jump, so you might be thinking, why should I pick Fubo?

READ MORE: GOAL's guide to all the channels Fubo offers

Allow GOAL's in-depth guide to walk you through everything and offer up our verdict. We'll dive into all the benefits with a full review of the live TV streaming services available, its channel guide offerings, live sports programming and sports coverage, the best value deals, what subscription tiers are available, a comparison to its market rivals, and all the personalized price plans Fubo has to offer.

Why pick Fubo?

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Aside from having the funkiest name on the market, Fubo hits the back of the net with well over 200 live broadcast channels, Unlimited hours of Cloud DVR storage, up to 10 streams on your home network, and one of the deepest program lists for live sports channels on the market. The lineup is impressive by offering a streaming experience ideal for sports fans, meaning Fubo has all your live TV streaming needs in one place.

Imagine Netflix for your favourite sports leagues and events, including NFL RedZone and channels like NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and MLB Network. That's all before touching on its incredibly comprehensive soccer coverage, meaning the channel selection is top tier, with a number of packages to pick from that suit you.

READ MORE: How to watch live sports on Fubo

Fubo is considered one of the best sports streaming services to watch international soccer in the US, with USA Network, FS1, FS2, beIN Sports and more. Covered leagues and competitions include the English Premier League, La Liga, USWNT games, the FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Pro League, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and so much more.

Sports channels on Fubo

beIN Sports

Fubo has plenty of sports channels within all of its main plans, ranging from soccer and NFL, to NHL, NBA and golf. Here are the channels that are included with the Core plan, with Ultra having the same but more, and budget plan Sports + News having some.

Available at Core plan Available at Core plan Available at Ultra or above Available at Ultra or above Red Bull TV NBA TV NFL RedZone TyC Sports PGA Tour FIFA+ NHL Network Fox Soccer Plus FS1 NFL Network MLB Network Willow Xtra beIN Sports beIN Sports en Espanol MLB Strike Zone Ryz Sports Network CBS Sports Network Big Ten Network ESPN U PBTV FS2 ESPN ESPNEWS Fubo Sports Network ESPN SEC Network ESPN2 Fight Network Fubo Sports Network 2 Powersports World Speedvision Sports Grid Tennis Channel Real Madrid TV Billiard TV IMPACT! Wrestling GAME+ Swerve Combat FS1 4K Unbeaten Fox Deportes ACL Cornhole TV Flo Racing 24/7 World Poker Tour ESPN Deportes F1 Locked On Sports Next Level Sports GolTV Fox Sports 4K Live Tennis The Boat Show Speed Sport Willow Sports ESPN 4K WNBA ION Powernation DP World Tour BKFC ESPN8 The Ocho ABC 2020 DAZN Ringside Racer Select MGFP Channel beIN Sports 3-8 beIN Sports Xtra beiN Sports Xtra en Espanol

Upcoming sports on Fubo August 2026

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In August 2026, Fubo Sports Network offers a diverse mix of live three-on-three basketball, football and soccer, plus the usual diet of classic match replays and daily sports talk programming.

BIG3 reaches its conclusion, as its playoffs and celebrity game take place in Dallas before the Ice Cube-founded basketball league culminates in Charlotte with its championship and all-star games. Those eagerly awaiting the return of the NFL can catch action on the gridiron from the European Football Alliance, which stages its BIG4 semifinals in Frankfurt and the 2026 EFA Championship Game in Innsbruck. Soccer fans can check out the opening round of the Coppa Italia, with Serie A mainstays Lazio and Udinese involved in live matches from Italy's premier cup competition.

Beyond the live action, the channel supplements its lineup with daily sports analysis and lifestyle shows, including The Fantasy Life Show for football enthusiasts, The Hoops HQ Show for college basketball coverage, and dedicated international soccer programming like the Real Madrid Pass.

READ MORE: How to watch MLB Network Strike Zone on Fubo

DVR capabilities

Fubo's DVR capabilities are across all its packages, utilizing the Cloud. The only real difference is the 4K that comes as standard with Elite and Deluxe subscriptions.

Cloud DVR Capabilities Core Ultra Sports + News Latino DVR Cloud Storage Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited DVR Cloud Expiration Nine months Nine months Nine months Nine months Installation No No No No Picture quality 720p 4K 720p 720p

Fubo offers and discounts

Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. As laid out above, there's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

You can also sign up to pay for your subscription quarterly, locking you into a termed contract which will unlock free extras.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free trial with Fubo

Parental controls

Fubo offers parents some level of control over what their kids can access, restricting certain channels, ratings and categories. You can do this by logging in, going to Account Settings, Locate Parent Controls, Adjust Settings, then Save Changes.

READ MORE: Can you share Fubo with family?

Fubo visual and audio quality

As mentioned, 720p is standard picture quality, with the Elite and Deluxe plans having 4K resolution as standard. The Pro, Sports and Latino packages don't have 4K available.

Fubo channels

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Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)

Fubo has an impressive selection of Regional Sports Channels (RSNs) but, as with most local channels, their availability depends on where you live.

READ MORE: A guide to every Regional Sports Network on Fubo

READ MORE: How to watch and live stream College Football on Fubo

Here are the ones included, below.

Altitude Sports NESN FanDuel Sports (formerly Bally Sports) selection ROOT Sports Northwest Marquee Sports Network Space City Home Network Chicago Home Sports Network SportsNet Pittsburgh MASN, MASN2 MSG, MSG+ YES Rangers Sports Network NBC Sports selection

Local channels

Fubo provides access to FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC local channels in most places. It also offers The CW in eligible areas.

FOX local channels ABC local channels NBC local channels CBS local channels The CW

Entertainment channels

Parmount Skydance

Fubo has a wide range of entertainment, from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Nat Geo, to Kitchen Nightmares, MTV and cooking channels.

READ MORE: How to watch Paramount Network on Fubo

Here is a list of its channel highlights below.

FX Baywatch Fail Army Bloomberg Television FXX Great American Family CHARGE! CINEVAULT GRIT CLEO TV Comedy Central Gusto TV Disney Channel Disney Jr. Hallmark Channel Disney XD Freeform Kitchen Nightmares EarthX Fubo Movies Law & Crime HOME MTV Nat Geo Nickelodeon Popular Science QVC VH1 Paramount Network

News channels

euronews

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

READ MORE: How to watch Newsmax on Fubo

ABC NEWS LIVE ESPN News CBS News 24/7 Euro News FOX News Channel Scripps News NEWSMAX NEWSMAX 2 LIVE NOW FOX NEWS NATION Salem News Channel

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Fubo's sports add-ons

Some of Fubo's best sporting-based extras you can add to your monthly costs.

READ MORE: Is Fubo the ultimate sports streaming package?

As you can see, there are plenty of additional sports to indulge in if the included channels weren't enough.

Fubo premium and entertainment channel add-ons

Paramount+

Elsewhere, there's a host of news, entertainment and European language-based extras to bulk up your subscription.

Fubo pros and cons

No streaming service is perfect, so of course Fubo has some downsides that come with the benefits, but in truth they aren't major issues.

Pros Cons Compatible with XBOX Not compatible with PlayStation or Nintendo consoles Consolidates comprehensive sports coverage Plans can be on the expense side Offers more value for money than its competitors Not as budget-friendly as Sling TV Has an enormous amount of channels Missing some key channels such as TNT

Missing key channels

NBCUniversal

It's easy to look at the hundreds of channels Fubo offers and think that you're all sorted. But if you look closely it is missing some important channels in the lineup, which could significantly impact your viewing.

READ MORE: How to cancel your Fubo subscription

Absentees include the following.

A&E HGTV AMC Investigation Discovery Animal Planet ILN BBC America TBS Cartoon Network TLC CNN TNT CNN International TruTV CNN en Espanol TCM Discovery Channel UniMas HBO American Heroes Channel History Food Network Travel Channel MotorTrend Science Destination America SYFY

Fubo versus its competitors

Fubo/Sling/DIRECTV/YTTV

There are plenty of options to pick from when it comes to a TV streaming service, but finding the right one for you is important.

READ MORE: Fubo versus YouTube TV: which is better?

READ MORE: Fubo versus Sling TV: which is better?

READ MORE: Fubo versus DirecTV: which is better?

There's also a lot to pick from which can make you feel overwhelmed, so we've narrowed it down to the best on the market, outlining what each has to offer its customers.

Fubo: The Bottom Line

Fubo

Beyond their five-day free trial, Fubo subscriptions are admittedly in the higher range of pricing brackets; there's no way around that. But, for sports fans out there, if your budget fits then you're putting your money towards an extensive lineup of live soccer, NFL, NBA, motorsport, MLB and much more. Plus there's up to $30 off your first month, which is a nice incentive, as well as a rolling style subscription so there's no long-term tie-in.

READ MORE: What is the new Fubo Sports + News plan?

Fubo has parental controls and is also great family entertainment. You're covered with plenty of live sports for the enthusiasts out there, news and entertainment, kids shows, as well as add-ons to satisfy all tastes, from additional sports, news, entertainment, to other languages and premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+.

So whether you're looking to watch live sports or re-runs of your favorite shows, or melt your brain watching an endless OD catalog of shows and movies, Fubo is a worthy investment when you look at the bigger streaming TV picture.

READ MORE: Why you should ditch Netflix for Fubo's On Demand movies and shows