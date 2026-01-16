Where to watch ESPN Deportes channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is ESPN Deportes?

ESPN Deportes is a subscription television channel owned by ESPN Inc. Targeting the Hispanic American community, it broadcasts sports in Spanish. Launched in 2004, it primarily broadcasts sports programs and events, including soccer, basketball, tennis, and baseball.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the ESPN Deportes channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream. and through a paid-for subscription with Sling TV.

It's also available to purchase through YouTube TV's Spanish Plus add-on with their Base Plan subscription.

How much does it cost?

ESPN Deportes Channel is available on premium and Latino packages of all the premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPN Deportes content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

