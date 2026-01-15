Where to watch Fox Deportes channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Fox Deportes channel?

Fox Deportes is a pay television network dedicated to broadcasting sports in the Spanish language, aimed at the Hispanic population in the United States.

Owned by Fox Sports and launched in 1993, it is the first and longest-running Spanish-language sports network in the country.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Fox Deportes channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo's Latino plan and DirecTV Stream's Spanish plans.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

It can be purchased through YouTube TV's Spanish Plus add-on via their Base Plan subscription.

How much does it cost?

Fox Deportes is available on Latin packages or add-ons of leading streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fox Deportes content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports