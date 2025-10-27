Where to watch NFL Network? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is NFL Network?

Owned by the National Football League, NFL Network is a channel dedicated to American football. The network features game telecasts from the NFL, as well as NFL-related content, including analysis programs, specials and documentaries. It also airs some college football content, making it a must-have for football lovers.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the NFL Network through any Fubo plan or DirecTV (Choice plan or higher) for free with their five-day free trials. It's also available on Sling TV Blue and above, as well as YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the NFL Network below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NFL Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

