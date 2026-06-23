Today's game between Scotland and Brazil will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Scotland vs Brazil is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, Peacock, and Fox One.

Scotland face Brazil in their final 2026 World Cup Group C fixture at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, June 24, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm ET. The Tartan Army's maiden World Cup appearance in nearly three decades has arrived at its defining moment.

Steve Clarke's side sit third in Group C after two matches, having beaten Haiti before falling to Morocco. A result against Brazil is not just desirable — it is required if Scotland are to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Scott McTominay has been the heartbeat of Scotland's campaign, bringing the same commanding midfield presence that made him a talismanic figure at Napoli. His ability to control tempo and drive forward will be central to whatever Scotland try to build against the most decorated nation in World Cup history.

Brazil arrive at Hard Rock Stadium as Group C leaders, though Carlo Ancelotti's side have not been entirely convincing. A 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener was followed by a more comfortable 3-0 dismissal of Haiti, with Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior among the scorers.

The big talking point surrounding Brazil is Neymar. The Santos forward has been absent from both group games with a calf problem, but he has returned to training and is pushing to feature. Lucas Paqueta has spoken warmly about the prospect of having him back, calling him a very important player for the squad. Roberto Carlos, meanwhile, has predicted Brazil will improve significantly once Neymar is back on the pitch.

Raphinha, by contrast, faces a race against time after suffering a hamstring injury against Haiti. The Barcelona winger has been ruled out of this fixture, a blow that Ancelotti will need to manage carefully with the knockout rounds in sight.

For details on how to watch Scotland vs Brazil live, the available TV channels and streaming services are listed below.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Steve Clarke names a projected XI of Angus Gunn; Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson, Nathan Patterson; Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn; Ben Gannon-Doak; Che Adams. There are no injuries or suspensions reported for Scotland ahead of this fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti's projected XI for Brazil reads: Alisson Becker; Marquinhos, Gabriel, Danilo, Douglas Santos; Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Matheus Cunha. Raphinha is ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained against Haiti. No suspensions are reported. Updates on Neymar's availability will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

Form

Scotland head into this match with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Morocco in the World Cup group stage, though they won their previous fixture 0-1 against Haiti. Earlier warm-up results included a 0-4 win over Bolivia and a 4-1 victory against Curacao. Across the five matches, Scotland scored six goals and conceded three.

Brazil have won four of their last five, drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Haiti in the World Cup, following a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their tournament opener. A 6-2 friendly win over Panama stands out from the earlier matches, alongside a 3-1 victory against Croatia. Brazil scored 15 goals across the five fixtures and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil 2 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available dataset came on March 27, 2011, when Brazil beat Scotland 2-0 in a friendly. With just one recorded fixture to draw from, there is limited head-to-head history to assess.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil sit top of the table heading into the final round of fixtures, with Scotland currently in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Brazil today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: