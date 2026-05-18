Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Scotland 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Scotland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group C matches against Haiti (June 13), Morocco (June 19), and Brazil (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Scotland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group C matches against Haiti (June 13), Morocco (June 19), and Brazil (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/13 Haiti FS1 06/19 Morocco FS1 06/24 Brazil FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Scotland’s Group C fixtures against Haiti (June 13), Morocco (June 19), and Brazil (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Scotland?

In Scotland, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the country's public broadcasters, BBC Scotland and STV (the regional ITV license holder). This partnership ensures that the entire tournament remains fully accessible to the public, delivering free-to-air coverage for viewers across the nation.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, the two networks split the live fixtures evenly, with both broadcasters sharing the rights to show the final. These terrestrial broadcasts feature localized commentary, match-day studios, and expert analysis, ensuring followers of the Tartan Army can watch every match of their Group C campaign against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil in high definition without any subscription fees. The BBC handles the live coverage for Scotland's encounters against Haiti and Brazil, while STV broadcasts the crucial fixture against Morocco.

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every game is accessible live and on-demand through the BBC iPlayer and the STV Player apps. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing football fans in Scotland to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile, console, or smart TV device throughout June and July.