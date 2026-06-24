Today's game between Morocco and Haiti will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Morocco vs Haiti is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Universo. The match can also be streamed on Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Morocco and Haiti meet in their final Group C fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 24. The Atlas Lions arrive with qualification already within touching distance, while Les Grenadiers play for pride in what is their last match at a World Cup for the first time since 1974.

Morocco have been composed rather than spectacular in this tournament. They held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener at MetLife Stadium, then edged Scotland 1-0 thanks to an early Ismael Saibari strike at Gillette Stadium. Three points from two games puts Mohamed Ouahbi's side in a strong position heading into matchday three.

Haiti's adventure ends here, but it has been a remarkable one. Sebastien Migne's side lost 1-0 to Scotland and were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in Philadelphia, where Matheus Cunha's double and a Vinicius Junior finish settled the contest. They have not scored at this World Cup, but they have not disgraced themselves either.

Achraf Hakimi remains the central figure for Morocco, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back captaining his country and anchoring both their defensive structure and wide attacking play. Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss provide the creativity behind Saibari, who has now scored in both World Cup appearances.

For Haiti, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor carry the greatest threat. Migne's squad has been built on organisation and belief, qualities that have served them well even in defeat across this group stage.

Morocco need only avoid a heavy defeat to advance, though a win would confirm second place in Group C. Haiti have nothing to lose, which can make them dangerous. Here is everything you need to know to watch the match live.

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Yassine Bounou; Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Hakimi; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne also has a clean bill of health to report. His projected XI is: Johny Placide; Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade; Don Deedson Louicius, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco arrive in Atlanta with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, having not lost in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Scotland on June 19, following a 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 13 in their World Cup opener. Prior to the tournament, they beat Madagascar 4-0 and Burundi 5-0 in back-to-back friendlies, with a 1-1 draw against Norway sandwiched in between. Across those five games, Morocco scored 12 goals and conceded just two.

Haiti's recent form shows one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Brazil on June 20, following a 1-0 loss to Scotland on June 14. Before the tournament, they lost 2-1 to Peru in a friendly but beat New Zealand 4-0, their standout result across the five matches. A 1-1 draw with Iceland in March rounds out the sequence.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Morocco and Haiti is available in the current dataset. These two sides have not met in any officially recorded fixture captured here, making Wednesday's Group C closer a genuinely novel contest between them.

Standings

In Group C, Morocco currently sit second and Haiti fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: