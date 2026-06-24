Can I watch more than one World Cup game at once in the USA? How to stream simultaneous matches

The FIFA World Cup group stage is a beautiful, chaotic spectacle - especially during the final round of group fixtures. With qualification slots, goal-difference tiebreakers, and knockout destinies shifting by the minute, keeping your eyes on just one pitch isn't enough.

OTA Antenna Limitations

For budget-conscious viewers, a standard digital Over-the-Air (OTA) antenna is a fantastic tool. It allows you to pull down major local network broadcasts, like your local FOX affiliate (English) or Telemundo (Spanish), completely free and in crisp high-definition.

However, when it comes to multi-match madness, an antenna hits a hard wall. Because final group stage matches overlap, the broadcast networks split the inventory, sending one game to their main over-the-air channel (FOX) and the other to cable networks like FS1. With a traditional antenna setup, you are physically restricted to just one channel and one screen at a time, forcing you to constantly channel-flip and miss live action.

However, when it comes to multi-match madness, an antenna hits a hard wall. Because final group stage matches overlap, the broadcast networks split the inventory, sending one game to their main over-the-air channel (FOX) and the other to cable networks like FS1. With a traditional antenna setup, you are physically restricted to just one channel and one screen at a time, forcing you to constantly channel-flip and miss live action.

Fubo carries both FOX and FS1 in its base packages, ensuring you have access to every single minute of overlapping group stage action. More importantly, it solves the single-screen problem with its innovative Multiview feature.

Four Feeds, One Screen: Available on devices like Apple TV, Roku, and select smart TVs, Multiview allows you to watch up to four live channels simultaneously on a single television screen.

Customizable Layouts: You can split your screen evenly into quadrants or choose a "main screen" layout with smaller picture-in-picture feeds on the side.

Instant Audio Toggling: With a quick tap of your remote, you can swap the audio feed instantly to whichever match is getting close to a goal.

Combined with a five-day free trial for new users and an unlimited Cloud DVR to record the matches you can't watch live, Fubo transforms your living room into a fully functional tournament control room.

Why are some World Cup games played at the same time?

If you find simultaneous schedules stressful, you might wonder why FIFA forces fans to split their attention in the first place. Why can't the games be staggered throughout the day so we can enjoy them all individually?

The answer comes down to a single principle: sporting integrity.

FIFA mandates that the final two matches of every single group kick off at the exact same minute to prevent match-fixing and collusion. If the matches were staggered, the two teams playing in the later window would step onto the pitch knowing the exact mathematical outcome of the earlier game. This creates an unfair competitive advantage and opens the door for teams to manipulate the game.

The Disgrace of Gijón

This scheduling rule wasn't built on a whim. Prior to the 1986 tournament, final group stage games were played at separate times, which led to one of the most cynical moments in sports history: The Disgrace of Gijón at the 1982 World Cup.

In that tournament, Algeria played their final group match a day before West Germany faced Austria. Because the Algerian result was already locked in, both West Germany and Austria kicked off knowing that a narrow 1-0 or 2-0 victory for the Germans would allow both European nations to advance to the next round, cruelly eliminating Algeria on goal difference.

West Germany scored in the 10th minute to make it 1-0. For the remaining 80 minutes, both teams completely stopped competing. They casually kicked the ball around their own halves, refusing to tackle or attack, consciously pacing out a manufactured result to guarantee safe passage for each other.

Without simultaneous kickoffs, a similar scenario could easily happen today. If two teams take the pitch knowing that a sterile, lifeless 0-0 draw is all that is required for both to qualify, there would be zero sporting incentive to try to win. Simultaneous kickoffs ensure that every team is forced to play honestly, fighting for their lives in real-time while you watch the drama unfold across multiple screens.