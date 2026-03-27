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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Brazil today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil
Copa America
World Cup
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil soccer games online and on US TV

There is no more iconic soccer team in the world than the Brazil National Team.

Winners of a record five FIFA World Cups, generation after generation has produced legends of the game from Pele and Zico, to Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Beyond their unmatched success, Brazil are renowned for bringing a style and joy to the game that captivates supporters from all over the world. 

Here, GOAL tells you everything you to know about where to watch Brazil's next game.

Upcoming Brazil TV schedule

Where to watch Brazil for free

Many of Brazil's soccer games are shown live on channels available on online streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream Fubo live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Brazil with Portuguese commentary

There are a few ways you can watch Brazil's next game with Portuguese commentary in the USA.

Streaming service Fanatiz shows many Brazilian National Team games, as well as games from Brazil's top flight domestic league, Brasileirão and offer multiple commentary languages, including Portuguese. Their site does state, however, that "languages [can] vary per content and location."

Another way to watch Brazil soccer with Portuguese commentary is through SporTV, carried by US streaming service provider Sling.

Stream SporTV live on SlingSign up

Where to watch Brazil with Spanish commentary

Spanish speakers in the United States also have a few options to watch Brazil's national soccer team in their preferred language.

Telemundo and Universo regularly broadcast Brazil soccer games. You can stream them via platforms such as Peacock, Fubo and DirecTV.

Occasional games are also broadcast on beIN Sports XTRA en Español. This is also available on a variety of streaming platforms.

Start a Peacock subscription today

Where to watch Brazil worldwide

Brazil attract an audience from all over the world. If you are outside of the United States, check out the channels where you're most likely to find Brazil's next soccer game in the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
BrazilGloboplay
ArgentinaTyC Sports Play
CanadaFanatiz
FranceL'Équipe Live Foot
ColombiaCaracol Play
EcuadorCanal del Futbol
ChileMega 2
PeruMovistar Play
InternationalFanatiz

If you are currently travelling outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Brazil National Team soccer game on your preferred streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

VPNs allow you to bypass geo-blocks on content outside the country you are accessing it from.

READ MORE:
The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Brazil tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Brazil national team tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches worldwide. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Brazil National Team tickets from €80Book tickets

Where to buy Brazil kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Brazil national team kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Brazil national team jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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