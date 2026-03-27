Where to watch Brazil today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

There is no more iconic soccer team in the world than the Brazil National Team.

Winners of a record five FIFA World Cups, generation after generation has produced legends of the game from Pele and Zico, to Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Beyond their unmatched success, Brazil are renowned for bringing a style and joy to the game that captivates supporters from all over the world.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you to know about where to watch Brazil's next game.

Upcoming Brazil TV schedule

Where to watch Brazil for free

Many of Brazil's soccer games are shown live on channels available on online streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Brazil with Portuguese commentary

There are a few ways you can watch Brazil's next game with Portuguese commentary in the USA.

Streaming service Fanatiz shows many Brazilian National Team games, as well as games from Brazil's top flight domestic league, Brasileirão and offer multiple commentary languages, including Portuguese. Their site does state, however, that "languages [can] vary per content and location."

Another way to watch Brazil soccer with Portuguese commentary is through SporTV, carried by US streaming service provider Sling.

Where to watch Brazil with Spanish commentary

Spanish speakers in the United States also have a few options to watch Brazil's national soccer team in their preferred language.

Telemundo and Universo regularly broadcast Brazil soccer games. You can stream them via platforms such as Peacock, Fubo and DirecTV.

Occasional games are also broadcast on beIN Sports XTRA en Español. This is also available on a variety of streaming platforms.

Country / Region Broadcaster Brazil Globoplay Argentina TyC Sports Play Canada Fanatiz France L'Équipe Live Foot Colombia Caracol Play Ecuador Canal del Futbol Chile Mega 2 Peru Movistar Play International Fanatiz

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Where to buy Brazil tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Brazil national team tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches worldwide. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Brazil kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Brazil national team kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.