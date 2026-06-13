Cheapest ways to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer: Free trials, introductory offers, lowest cost subscriptions

If you're trying to figure out how to stream the 2026 World Cup, you’ve likely noticed a frustrating trend: watching live sports without cable has gotten incredibly expensive. With games split across Fox, FS1, and Peacock, a standard live-TV subscription can easily set you back $70 to $90 a month. But here is the good news: you don't have to pay full price to watch the biggest sporting event on the planet. Whether you want to catch the action in English, stream the Spanish-language coverage on a budget, or tap into free international feeds, this guide breaks down the absolute cheapest - and entirely legal - ways to watch every single World Cup match this summer.

How to Watch the World Cup for Free

Where better to start than with how to watch entirely for free? If your budget for this tournament is exactly $0.00, you aren't out of luck. You can absolutely watch high-stakes World Cup matches without spending a dime - you just have to be a little strategic about it.

Between ancient hardware making a modern comeback and a few calculated streaming sign-ups, here is how to tackle the 2026 tournament completely free of charge.

During the World Cup, a simple antenna is your golden ticket to two major hubs:

FOX (English Broadcast): This is where the biggest, most monumental matches of the tournament live, including the opening games, major USMNT matches, and the World Cup Final itself.

Telemundo (Spanish Broadcast): If you love the electric energy of Spanish commentary, Telemundo broadcasts a massive chunk of the tournament over the air.

Just a quick heads-up so you aren't caught off guard mid-tournament: while an antenna gets you the main FOX channel, it cannot pull in FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is a cable-exclusive network. Because the 2026 tournament features a record-breaking 104 matches, a significant number of group-stage games are relegated to FS1.

Streaming Provider Free Trials

To bridge the gap and catch those pesky FS1 cable matches for free, your best bet is to leverage live-TV streaming free trials.

Because the World Cup runs for a full month (from June 11 to July 19, 2026), a single free trial isn’t going to get you through the whole tournament. However, if you time them perfectly, you can stack them to cover the most intense weeks of the tournament - like the chaotic final days of the group stages or the high-stakes knockout rounds.

Here are the two best options on the board right now:

Fubo (5 Day Free Trial) : Fubo is essentially built for soccer fans. Its base package includes both FOX and FS1, alongside Telemundo and Universo. It’s the most comprehensive sports lineup you can get for free.

DIRECTV Stream (5-Day Free Trial): Now often listed simply as the DIRECTV Streaming App, their "Entertainment" package offers a reliable 5-day window to stream every single US broadcasting partner handling the World Cup.

If you decide to go the trial route, set a calendar reminder on your phone the minute you sign up. Both services require a credit card upfront, and if you forget to cancel before your 5 days are up, you’ll be hit with a hefty monthly bill of $80+ faster than a referee pulls out a red card.

Stream Every Match for Under $25

If juggling free trials feels like too much of a high-wire act, or you’re tired of missing out on the FS1 games with your antenna, it’s time to look at the cheap paid workarounds. You don’t need an $80/month cable replacement package to survive the tournament.

If you are willing to spend a few bucks, these three options will give you comprehensive coverage for the entire month without fracturing your finances.

Peacock The Cheapest Route - With a Twist

If your primary goal is to see all 104 matches for the absolute lowest price possible, look no further than Peacock. NBC's streaming service has the exclusive Spanish-language streaming rights for the entire tournament.

If your primary goal is to see all 104 matches for the absolute lowest price possible, Peacock is your best bet, though it comes with a specific twist. For $7.99 to $13.99 a month (depending on whether you mind paying a bit more to avoid ads on the overlay menu), you get complete access to every single live match, full on-demand replays, multi-view features, and interactive tournament brackets. The only real catch here is that this is strictly the Telemundo broadcast, meaning the commentary is 100% in Spanish. Honestly, though? For less than the price of a single burrito bowl, experiencing a legendary, lung-bursting "GOOOOOAL!" call from the iconic Telemundo crew is arguably a massive upgrade over standard sports commentary anyway.

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Fubo Latino - The Feature-Packed Spanish Alternative

If you want an ultra-cheap Spanish-language stream but prefer a traditional live-TV setup, the Fubo Latino plan is an incredible bargain right now. Thanks to a tournament promotion, you can score your first month for just $9.99 (it renews at $19.99/month after). This tier grants you full access to all 104 World Cup matches broadcasting on Telemundo and Universo. What makes this a serious competitor to Peacock is that the $9.99 price tag includes Fubo's premium features, like an unlimited Cloud DVR to record early-morning matches and the ability to watch on two screens simultaneously. Like Peacock, the audio is entirely in Spanish, but for under ten bucks, it is a massive win for your wallet.

Fox One - The Direct English Stream

For fans who want English commentary without paying for a massive TV bundle, Fox finally launched its standalone direct-to-consumer app, Fox One, just in time for the 2026 tournament.

For fans who want English commentary without paying for a massive live-TV bundle, Fox’s standalone direct-to-consumer service, Fox One, is the easiest and most seamless workaround on the market. For $19.99 a month (which currently includes a 3-day free trial to test your stream quality), you get direct, high-quality streams of both the main FOX broadcast channel and FS1 sent straight to your smart TV or phone without any hidden fees or cable gymnastics.

As an added bonus, Fox One is also fully accessible through Fubo. If you are already a Fubo subscriber or are planning to use their trial, you can use your provider credentials to log directly into the Fox One app, giving you a smooth, premium viewing experience - complete with crisp 4K streams - without needing to pay for a separate standalone subscription.

Sling TV / Sling Select - The Cable Light Alternative

If you want the traditional live-TV guide experience without the live-TV price tag, Sling TV is your best bet. Look specifically for their Sling Select or Sling Blue packages.

If you prefer a traditional live-TV guide experience without the massive cable bill, Sling TV is a fantastic alternative. Thanks to special tournament promo discounts, pricing starts at just $25 for your first month. For that budget-friendly rate, you get full access to FS1 and your local FOX affiliate, giving you the complete English-language broadcast package for a fraction of what you'd normally pay for a bloated live-TV bundle.

⚠️ Check Your Zip Code First: Before you input your credit card, make sure to use Sling's channel lookup tool. While FS1 is guaranteed nationwide on their Blue/Select tiers, local FOX broadcast channels are only available on Sling in select major metropolitan markets. If you live outside a major city, you'll want to pair Sling with an OTA antenna to catch the main network games.



