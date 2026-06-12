World Cup - Grp. C New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Brazil vs Morocco is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco in a Group C clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 13.

The Seleção arrive under Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken charge of one of the most scrutinised jobs in world football. Brazil head into the tournament having won three of their last five friendlies, including a 6-2 demolition of Panama and a 3-1 win over Croatia, though a 2-1 defeat to France in March served as a reminder that questions remain.

Morocco, the side that captured the world's imagination at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African nation to reach a semi-final, are not here to make up the numbers. Mohamed Ouahbi's Atlas Lions arrive in confident shape, having won three of their last five matches, including a 5-0 thrashing of Burundi and a 4-0 win over Madagascar.

The two sides met in a friendly in March 2023, with Morocco claiming a 2-1 victory. That result will not be lost on Ancelotti's squad as they prepare for what is effectively a must-win start to the tournament.

Brazil sit top of Group C heading into the opening round of fixtures, with Morocco in third place. Neither side can afford a slip in a group that also contains Scotland and Haiti.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Morocco live, the TV channel options, and the kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Brazil's opening fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is similarly yet to name a projected lineup, with no injury or suspension concerns currently listed for the Atlas Lions. Team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil arrive with a W-W-W-L-D record across their last five matches, accumulating three wins, one defeat, and one draw. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly win over Egypt on June 6, following a commanding 6-2 victory over Panama on May 31. Across those five games, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded seven. The sole defeat in that run came against France, who won 2-1 in March.

Morocco's last five matches produced a W-W-W-D-D record, with three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Norway on June 7, while prior to that they posted back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 victory over Burundi and a 4-0 win over Madagascar. Morocco scored 13 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, with both draws finishing 1-1.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data came in a friendly on March 25, 2023, when Morocco beat Brazil 2-1, with Morocco listed as the home team. That result represents Morocco's sole head-to-head win over Brazil in recent meetings and will add an extra edge to Saturday's Group C encounter.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil enter the opening round of fixtures in first place, while Morocco are currently positioned third in the group table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: