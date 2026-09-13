Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds - 9/13/26

Week 1 begins with a tough visit to the Lincoln Financial Field for the Commanders, who struggled greatly during 2025 and finished 5-12 to miss the postseason. Much will depend on how Jayden Daniels bounces back from a sophomore slump season after looking so good as a rookie in 2024.

Host Philadelphia also have a point to prove, having bounced out of the playoffs quickly following a 11-6 regular season. In Jaylen Hurts and Saquon Barkley the Eagles still have one of the NFL’s best offensive duos, while their defense is a tough prospect for any team. Football fans can watch this game live on FOX this Sunday or stream with an NFL+ subscription.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds - 4:25pm - 9/13/2026

Eagles -5.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 44.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Saquon Barkley anytime TD @ -120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Eagles too strong at home Eagles -5.5

This looks like a tough matchup for the Commanders. Daniels suffered through a tough, injury-affected season last year and he will have no time to settle in against Hurts and the Eagles, consistently one of the most formidable teams in pro football.

Washington went 5-9 against the spread last year while playing as underdog and 7-10 overall. Philadelphia were 10-7 ATS in the regular season. The Eagles’ rush-heavy offense matches up well against the Commanders, who gave up an average of 141.5 yards per game on the ground last year to rank 30th in the NFL. Barkley should have the chance to hit the ground running on Sunday and all indications point to a comfortable home win with the Eagles covering to start the season.

Commanders vs Eagles Pick 1: Eagles -5.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Low-scoring game to start the year. Under 44.5 points

Even elite NFL teams need some time to gel on offense at the start of the season, so it wouldn’t be any surprise to see the total stay low in this one. Add to that the question marks over Daniels coming in to 2026 and Philadelphia’s strong D-line and points could be at a premium on Sunday at the Linc.

The Eagles went 7-11 on the over during the 2025 season and 3-6 playing in front of their own fans. Washington averaged just 184.1 passing yards per game in 2025, ranking 26th in the NFL. The Commanders went 4-4 on the over playing on the road.

Commanders vs Eagles Pick 2: Under 44.5 points @ -115 with BetMGM

Barkley to get over the line. Saquon Barkley anytime TD

Saquon Barkley had a relatively quiet season after his incredible effort in 2024 that bagged him the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award. But the running back still returned more than 1,100 rushing yards on 280 carries and a total of nine TDs, and I am backing him to start the new term with a bang by getting over the line at least once against the Commanders.

He certainly enjoys playing Washington, a long-time division foe first from his time with the Giants and now with Philly. Barkley has returned 12 TDs in 11 career games against the Commanders, with five TDs in his three games facing Washington as an Eagle. He averages an impressive 100.8 yards per game on the ground against the Commanders and I can see the ace running them ragged once again this weekend.

Commanders vs Eagles Pick 3: Saquon Barkley anytime TD @ -120 with BetMGM

Commanders vs Eagles at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on this afternoon's NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Rams are big early favorites, priced at 68¢ on Kalshi and 69¢ Polymarket, with the Commanders at 32¢ across all major exchanges. Meanwhile, the points over is slightly favored around 52¢, with the under around 48¢.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Start Time

The Washington Commanders visit their NFC East rivals Philadelphia on the first NFL Sunday of the 2026 season. The Linc plays host to these two teams, who are looking to make a positive start to the new campaign at the weekend, with the action getting underway at 4:25pm ET.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Details