Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Argentina vs Austria will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with English and Spanish-language coverage available. Streaming options include Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Argentina and Austria meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides arriving off winning starts to the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's side opened their title defense with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, a match that generated controversy after the Algerian Football Federation lodged a formal complaint with FIFA over refereeing decisions, arguing that Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should have been dismissed. Argentina brushed aside the noise, and Messi's hat-trick in that opener drew widespread acclaim — including from Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who declared the debate over and named the Inter Miami forward the greatest of all time.

Off the pitch, the family of Argentina's captain confirmed that his father, Jorge Messi, is dealing with a health issue requiring medical supervision, with the family criticising what they described as irresponsible media speculation during the tournament.

Austria, under Ralf Rangnick, also started with three points, beating Jordan 3-1 in their opener. Rangnick's side have been one of the more watchable teams in European football in recent years, and they arrive in Texas with confidence and momentum.

A win for Argentina would seal their place in the knockout rounds. Austria know a result here would put them in a strong position heading into their final group game against Algeria.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Argentina vs Austria, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Argentina vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into this fixture. His projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back four of Facundo Medina, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, and Lisandro Martinez, with Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and Lautaro Martinez alongside Lionel Messi in attack.

Ralf Rangnick also has a clean bill of health to report. Austria's projected XI is expected to line up with Alexander Schlager in goal, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, and Phillipp Mwene in defense, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Xaver Schlager, and Nicolas Seiwald through midfield, with Konrad Laimer and Sasa Kalajdzic leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in the form of their lives, winning all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. Scaloni's side have scored 15 goals across that run and conceded just one, a 2-1 friendly win over Mauritania in March being the only game in which they let in a goal. Their most recent outing was the 3-0 World Cup opener against Algeria on June 17, and they also recorded back-to-back 3-0 wins over Iceland and a 5-0 thrashing of Zambia in the lead-up to the tournament.

Austria have also won four of their last five, with only a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November interrupting an otherwise strong run. Rangnick's team beat Jordan 3-1 in their World Cup opener on June 17, and their most eye-catching recent result was a 5-1 demolition of Ghana in a March friendly. Across those five games, Austria scored 11 goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Argentina and Austria is available at this time. This will be updated if data becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina currently sit top of the table, with Austria in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: