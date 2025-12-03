Where to watch Argentina today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

From Maradona to Messi, Argentina have produced some of the most iconic players and moments in soccer history.
Upcoming Argentina soccer TV schedule
Where to watch Argentina for free
Some streaming services offer new customers a free trial which means you may be able to watch the next Argentina soccer game free of charge.
Fubo and DirecTV both give you the chance to try out their service with a free five day trial. Paramount+ offer a free seven day trial.
Where to watch Argentina with Spanish commentary
Many Argentina soccer games are broadcast on Spanish TV channels like Telemundo Deportes, ViX and UNIVERSO.
You can stream these channels on the likes of Fubo and DirecTV, who both offer Latino or Spanish-language add-ons to their base packages.
Where to watch Argentina worldwide
International soccer games are generally shown via the broadcasters listed in the table below.
For a specific upcoming Argentina soccer game, check your local listings.
|Country / Region
|TV / Stream
|LATAM
|Vrio Corp
|Australia
|SBS
|UK
|BBC | ITV
|LATAM
|Vrio Corp
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|TelevaUnivision
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
Where to buy Argentina kits
