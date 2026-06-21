Today's game between France and Iraq will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

France vs Iraq is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options through Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

France take on Iraq in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with both sides needing points to shape their knockout-stage ambitions.

Les Bleus arrive in Philadelphia on the back of a polished 3-1 win over Senegal in their tournament opener at MetLife Stadium. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that victory, taking his World Cup tally to 14 goals and surpassing Olivier Giroud to become France's all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Mbappe was not even the most talked-about player on the night. Michael Olise drew widespread acclaim for a creative display that prompted Thierry Henry to name the Bayern Munich winger as France's most important player — ahead of Mbappe himself.

Iraq's start to the tournament was more difficult. Graham Arnold's side lost 4-1 to Norway in Foxborough, though the Lions of Mesopotamia showed enough spirit to suggest the scoreline was not a full reflection of the contest. They will need a significant improvement to take anything from this fixture.

The stakes are clear for both sides. France can move to the brink of qualification with a win, while Iraq must find a result to keep their last-16 hopes alive heading into the final group game.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Iraq live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

France are managed by Didier Deschamps. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Iraq are led by Graham Arnold. As with France, no injury or suspension details are currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France head into this match with four wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat of Senegal in their World Cup opener on June 16. They also beat Northern Ireland 3-1 and claimed a 3-1 away win against Colombia in friendlies earlier this year. Their only defeat in that run came against Ivory Coast, who beat them 2-1. France scored 10 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Iraq have won two of their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to Norway in their World Cup group opener on June 16. They also lost 2-0 to Venezuela in a pre-tournament friendly. Their wins in the period came against Andorra (1-0) and Bolivia (2-1) in World Cup qualification. Iraq scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between France and Iraq. This fixture will represent a rare encounter between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group I, France currently sit second and Iraq are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: