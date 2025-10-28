How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 4: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

Game 4 of the World Series rolls on in Los Angeles, and if Game 3 was any indication, this matchup has plenty more drama in store.
Monday night's marathon was a pulse-pounder—momentum swung back and forth like a pendulum. The Dodgers scored, the Jays answered. Toronto took control, Shohei Ohtani had something to say.
For seven innings it was chaos, then for nearly eleven more it was a pitcher’s chess match. Finally, Freddie Freeman stepped up in the bottom of the 18th and launched a no-doubt walk-off to end one of the longest postseason games in recent World Series memory. The series stays in LA for Games 4 and 5, and the tension isn't going anywhere.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: FOX
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sorts Network South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sorts Network Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Tuesday, October 28, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are riding a surge. Their 6–5 victory in Game 3 wasn’t just about resilience; it was about star power. Shohei Ohtani was the entire baseball world wrapped into one player, blasting two home runs and driving in three. It’s not a surprise—Los Angeles finished second in MLB in homers this season and ranked third in on-base percentage.
Ohtani's .282 average and fifty-five regular-season homers speak for themselves. And the challenge for Toronto? Ohtani isn't just hitting tonight—he’s taking the mound. With a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, he controls the game on both sides of the ball, making him one of the most uniquely dangerous players the World Series has ever seen.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Kopech
|RP
|Right knee inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
The Blue Jays bring one of baseball's most consistent lineups into the next showdown. During the regular season, Toronto led the entire league with a .265 team batting average, ranked second in on-base percentage (.331), and cracked the top three in doubles. They spray line drives, grind out at-bats, and don’t need the long ball to do damage. Even in the tough one-run loss in Game 3, they piled up 15 hits.
Alejandro Kirk went deep, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. found ways to get aboard multiple times—proof the bats remain very much alive. On the mound, Toronto hands the ball to Shane Bieber, who owns a 3.57 ERA and razor-sharp 1.02 WHIP from the regular season. If he can keep the ball in the yard—something the Jays’ staff has struggled with at times—they’ll have a real chance to swing momentum back their way.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Yimi García
|RP
|Left ankle injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|October 24
|Blake Snell
|Trey Yesavage
|October 25
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Kevin Gausman
|October 27
|Tyler Glasnow
|Max Scherzer
|October 28
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shane Bieber
|October 29
|TBD
|TBD
|October 31
|TBD
|TBD
|November 1
|TBD
|TBD
Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
|Date
|Results
|Oct 27, 2025
|Dodgers 6-5 Blue Jays
|Oct 26, 2025
|Dodgers 5-1 Blue Jays
|Oct 25, 2025
|Blue Jays 11-4 Dodgers
|Aug 11, 2025
|Blue Jays 5-4 Dodgers
|Aug 10, 2025
|Dodgers 9-1 Blue Jays
|Aug 09, 2025
|Dodgers 5-1 Blue Jays