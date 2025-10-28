This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game ThreeGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 4: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 4, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Game 4 of the World Series rolls on in Los Angeles, and if Game 3 was any indication, this matchup has plenty more drama in store. 

Monday night's marathon was a pulse-pounder—momentum swung back and forth like a pendulum. The Dodgers scored, the Jays answered. Toronto took control, Shohei Ohtani had something to say. 

For seven innings it was chaos, then for nearly eleven more it was a pitcher’s chess match. Finally, Freddie Freeman stepped up in the bottom of the 18th and launched a no-doubt walk-off to end one of the longest postseason games in recent World Series memory. The series stays in LA for Games 4 and 5, and the tension isn't going anywhere.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateTuesday, October 28, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are riding a surge. Their 6–5 victory in Game 3 wasn’t just about resilience; it was about star power. Shohei Ohtani was the entire baseball world wrapped into one player, blasting two home runs and driving in three. It’s not a surprise—Los Angeles finished second in MLB in homers this season and ranked third in on-base percentage. 

Ohtani's .282 average and fifty-five regular-season homers speak for themselves. And the challenge for Toronto? Ohtani isn't just hitting tonight—he’s taking the mound. With a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, he controls the game on both sides of the ball, making him one of the most uniquely dangerous players the World Series has ever seen.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Michael KopechRPRight knee inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Kirby YatesRPRight hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

The Blue Jays bring one of baseball's most consistent lineups into the next showdown. During the regular season, Toronto led the entire league with a .265 team batting average, ranked second in on-base percentage (.331), and cracked the top three in doubles. They spray line drives, grind out at-bats, and don’t need the long ball to do damage. Even in the tough one-run loss in Game 3, they piled up 15 hits.

Alejandro Kirk went deep, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. found ways to get aboard multiple times—proof the bats remain very much alive. On the mound, Toronto hands the ball to Shane Bieber, who owns a 3.57 ERA and razor-sharp 1.02 WHIP from the regular season. If he can keep the ball in the yard—something the Jays’ staff has struggled with at times—they’ll have a real chance to swing momentum back their way.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jose BerriosSPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Yimi GarcíaRPLeft ankle injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays
October 24Blake SnellTrey Yesavage
October 25Yoshinobu YamamotoKevin Gausman
October 27Tyler GlasnowMax Scherzer
October 28Shohei OhtaniShane Bieber
October 29TBDTBD
October 31TBDTBD
November 1TBDTBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateResults
Oct 27, 2025Dodgers 6-5 Blue Jays
Oct 26, 2025Dodgers 5-1 Blue Jays
Oct 25, 2025Blue Jays 11-4 Dodgers
Aug 11, 2025Blue Jays 5-4 Dodgers
Aug 10, 2025Dodgers 9-1 Blue Jays
Aug 09, 2025Dodgers 5-1 Blue Jays

More MLB news and coverage

Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

