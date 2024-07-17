Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for local NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA streaming and TV coverage

For sports fans wanting to catch all the action of their major league sports team, turning to a regional sports network is often key.
The likes of NBC and Bally have the broadcast rights to many NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA teams, but if you don't have cable you can get a little stuck.
Fortunately, many of the top streaming packages now have partnerships with the networks so you can live stream your team and not miss a moment of the season.
Of course, with the many different regional sports networks available, it's important you know where you can watch your team, and the best packages for that.
How to watch MLB with regional sports networks
For those seeking a ball game, you'll find MLB teams are broadcast across a wealth of different local TV stations.
Below you'll find the stations each team is broadcast on, as well as the providers you can watch them with.
|MLB team
|Regional sports network
|Streaming providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV, COX
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, COX
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Philadelphia
|Fubo, DirecTV
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV, COX
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Seattle Mariners
|Root Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Toronto Bluejays
|SportNet
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
How to watch NBA with regional sports networks
For NBA sides, it's largely a similar story with the likes of Bally and NBC being the market leaders when it comes to the volume of teams their networks showcase.
|NBA team
|Regional sports network
|Streaming providers
|Atlanta Hawks
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Boston Celtics
|NBC Sports Boston
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Brooklyn Nets
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, COX
|Charlotte Hornets
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Chicago Bulls
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Dallas Mavericks
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Denver Nuggets
|Altitude Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Detroit Pistons
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Golden State Warriors
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Houston Rockets
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Indiana Pacers
|Bally Sports Indiana
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Bally Sports SoCal
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Spectrum SportsNet
|DirecTV
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Miami Heat
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Bally Sports New Orleans
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|New York Knicks
|MSG Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Orlando Magic
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Philadelphia 76ers
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV
|Phoenix Suns
|KTVK
|DirecTV
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Root Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Sacramento Kings
|NBA.com/kings/live
|NBA.com
|San Antonio Spurs
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Toronto Raptors
|SportsNet
|NA
|Utah Jazz
|KJZZ-TV
|JAZZ+, DirecTV
|Washington Wizards
|Monumental Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
How to watch NHL with regional sports networks
Hockey fans can find most of the teams available in some capacity across Fubo and DirecTV through their local sports networks, with the various Bally stations most likely to have what you're looking for.
|NHL team
|Regional sports network
|Stream providers
|Anaheim Ducks
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Arizona Coyotes
|Antenna TV Network
|COX
|Boston Bruins
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, NESN 360
|Buffalo Sabres
|Madison Square Garden - Buffalo
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Calgary Flames
|Sports Network West
|NA
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Chicago Blackhawks
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Colorado Avalanche
|Altitude Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Dallas Stars
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Detroit Red Wings
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Edmonton Oilers
|Sports Network West
|NA
|Florida Panthers
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Kings
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Minnesota Wild
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Monteal Canadiens
|Reseau des Sports
|NA
|Nashville Predators
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV
|New Jersey Devils
|MSG Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|New York Islanders
|MSG Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|New York Rangers
|MSG Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Ottawa Senators
|The Sports Network
|NA
|Philadelphia Flyers
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV
|San Jose Sharks
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Seattle Kraken
|Root Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV
|St. Louis Blues
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Vancouver Canucks
|The Sports Network
|NA
|Vegas Golden Knights
|KMCC Scripp Sports
|DirecTV, COX
|Washington Capitals
|Monumental Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|Winnipeg Jets
|The Sports Network
|NA
How to watch WNBA with regional sports networks
The Women's NBA is growing at a fast pace and the 12 teams within it are welcoming more fans both courtside and on screen.
It's possible to watch the WNBA on a number of regional stations, including:
|WNBA team
|Regional sports network
|Streaming providers
|Atlanta Dream
|Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Chicago Sky
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Connecticut Sun
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
Dallas Wings
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Indiana Fever
Bally Sports Indiana
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|Las Vegas Aces
KVVU
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Spectrum SportsNet
|DirecTV
|Minnesota Lynx
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
|New York Liberty
|WNYW
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Phoenix Mercury
|KTVK
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Seattle Storm
|Fox 13+
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Washington Mystics
|Monumental Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV
The best packages to watch and live stream the NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA on regional sports networks in 2024
As you can see from above, there are a few firm options for finding the regional sports networks you need to watch the likes of the NHL, MLB and men's and women's NBA.