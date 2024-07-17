Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for local NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA streaming and TV coverage

Find the regional sports networks that broadcast your local NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA team and the best packages for streaming

For sports fans wanting to catch all the action of their major league sports team, turning to a regional sports network is often key.

The likes of NBC and Bally have the broadcast rights to many NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA teams, but if you don't have cable you can get a little stuck.

Fortunately, many of the top streaming packages now have partnerships with the networks so you can live stream your team and not miss a moment of the season.

Of course, with the many different regional sports networks available, it's important you know where you can watch your team, and the best packages for that.

How to watch MLB with regional sports networks

For those seeking a ball game, you'll find MLB teams are broadcast across a wealth of different local TV stations.

Below you'll find the stations each team is broadcast on, as well as the providers you can watch them with.

MLB team Regional sports network Streaming providers Arizona Diamondbacks DBACKS.tv Fubo, DirecTV, COX Atlanta Braves Bally Sports South Fubo, DirecTV Baltimore Orioles Mid-Atlantic Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV Boston Red Sox New England Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV, NESN 360 Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV Chicago White Sox NBC Sports Chicago Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Ohio Fubo, DirecTV Cleveland Guardians Bally Sports Great Lakes Fubo, DirecTV Colorado Rockies ROCKIES.tv DirecTV Detroit Tigers Bally Sports Detroit Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Houston Astros Space City Home Network Fubo, DirecTV Kansas City Royals Bally Sports Kansas City Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Los Angeles Angels Bally Sports West Fubo, DirecTV Los Angeles Dodgers SportsNet Los Angeles DirecTV Miami Marlins Bally Sports Florida Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Milwaukee Brewers Bally Sports Wisconsin Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Minnesota Twins Bally Sports North Fubo, DirecTV New York Mets SportsNet New York Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV New York Yankees YES Network Fubo, DirecTV, COX Oakland Athletics NBC Sports California Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Philadelphia Phillies NBC Sports Philadelphia Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV Pittsburgh Pirates SportsNet Philadelphia Fubo, DirecTV San Diego Padres Padres.tv Fubo, DirecTV, COX San Francisco Giants NBC Sports Bay Area Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Seattle Mariners Root Sports Fubo, DirecTV St Louis Cardinals Bally Sports Midwest Fubo, DirecTV Tampa Bay Rays Bally Sports Sun Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Texas Rangers Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV Toronto Bluejays SportNet N/A Washington Nationals Mid-Atlantic Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV

How to watch NBA with regional sports networks

For NBA sides, it's largely a similar story with the likes of Bally and NBC being the market leaders when it comes to the volume of teams their networks showcase.

NBA team Regional sports network Streaming providers Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Boston Celtics NBC Sports Boston Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Brooklyn Nets YES Network Fubo, DirecTV, COX Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Chicago Bulls NBC Sports Chicago Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Ohio Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Dallas Mavericks Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Denver Nuggets Altitude Sports Fubo, DirecTV Detroit Pistons Bally Sports Detroit Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Houston Rockets Space City Home Network Fubo, DirecTV Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Indiana Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Los Angeles Clippers Bally Sports SoCal Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports Los Angeles Lakers Spectrum SportsNet DirecTV Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Miami Heat Bally Sports Sun Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Wisconsin Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports North Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ New Orleans Pelicans Bally Sports New Orleans Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ New York Knicks MSG Network Fubo, DirecTV Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Oklahoma Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Orlando Magic Bally Sports Florida Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Philadelphia 76ers NBC Sports Philadelphia Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV Phoenix Suns KTVK DirecTV Portland Trail Blazers Root Sports Fubo, DirecTV Sacramento Kings NBA.com/kings/live NBA.com San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Toronto Raptors SportsNet NA Utah Jazz KJZZ-TV JAZZ+, DirecTV Washington Wizards Monumental Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

How to watch NHL with regional sports networks

Hockey fans can find most of the teams available in some capacity across Fubo and DirecTV through their local sports networks, with the various Bally stations most likely to have what you're looking for.

NHL team Regional sports network Stream providers Anaheim Ducks Bally Sports West Fubo, DirecTV Arizona Coyotes Antenna TV Network COX Boston Bruins New England Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV, NESN 360 Buffalo Sabres Madison Square Garden - Buffalo Fubo, DirecTV Calgary Flames Sports Network West NA Carolina Hurricanes Bally Sports South Fubo, DirecTV Chicago Blackhawks NBC Sports Chicago Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Colorado Avalanche Altitude Sports Fubo, DirecTV Columbus Blue Jackets Bally Sports Ohio Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Dallas Stars Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Detroit Red Wings Bally Sports Detroit Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Edmonton Oilers Sports Network West NA Florida Panthers Bally Sports Florida Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Los Angeles Kings Bally Sports West Fubo, DirecTV Minnesota Wild Bally Sports North Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Monteal Canadiens Reseau des Sports NA Nashville Predators Bally Sports South Fubo, DirecTV New Jersey Devils MSG Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV New York Islanders MSG Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV New York Rangers MSG Network Fubo, DirecTV Ottawa Senators The Sports Network NA Philadelphia Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV Pittsburgh Penguins SportsNet Pittsburgh Fubo, DirecTV San Jose Sharks NBC Sports California Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Seattle Kraken Root Sports Fubo, DirecTV St. Louis Blues Bally Sports Midwest Fubo, DirecTV Tampa Bay Lightning Bally Sports Sun Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Vancouver Canucks The Sports Network NA Vegas Golden Knights KMCC Scripp Sports DirecTV, COX Washington Capitals Monumental Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Winnipeg Jets The Sports Network NA

How to watch WNBA with regional sports networks

The Women's NBA is growing at a fast pace and the 12 teams within it are welcoming more fans both courtside and on screen.

It's possible to watch the WNBA on a number of regional stations, including:

WNBA team Regional sports network Streaming providers Atlanta Dream Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Chicago Sky Marquee Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV Connecticut Sun New England Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV Dallas Wings Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Indiana Fever Bally Sports Indiana Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ Las Vegas Aces KVVU Fubo, DirecTV Los Angeles Sparks Spectrum SportsNet DirecTV Minnesota Lynx Bally Sports North Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+ New York Liberty WNYW Fubo, DirecTV Phoenix Mercury KTVK Fubo, DirecTV Seattle Storm Fox 13+ Fubo, DirecTV Washington Mystics Monumental Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV

The best packages to watch and live stream the NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA on regional sports networks in 2024

As you can see from above, there are a few firm options for finding the regional sports networks you need to watch the likes of the NHL, MLB and men's and women's NBA.