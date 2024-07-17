Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for local NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA streaming and TV coverage

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
For sports fans wanting to catch all the action of their major league sports team, turning to a regional sports network is often key.

The likes of NBC and Bally have the broadcast rights to many NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA teams, but if you don't have cable you can get a little stuck.

Fortunately, many of the top streaming packages now have partnerships with the networks so you can live stream your team and not miss a moment of the season.

Of course, with the many different regional sports networks available, it's important you know where you can watch your team, and the best packages for that.

How to watch MLB with regional sports networks

For those seeking a ball game, you'll find MLB teams are broadcast across a wealth of different local TV stations.

Below you'll find the stations each team is broadcast on, as well as the providers you can watch them with.

MLB teamRegional sports networkStreaming providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV, COX
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV, COX
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu+ Live TV
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PhiladelphiaFubo, DirecTV
San Diego PadresPadres.tvFubo, DirecTV, COX
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Seattle MarinersRoot SportsFubo, DirecTV
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV
Toronto BluejaysSportNetN/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV

How to watch NBA with regional sports networks

For NBA sides, it's largely a similar story with the likes of Bally and NBC being the market leaders when it comes to the volume of teams their networks showcase.

NBA teamRegional sports networkStreaming providers
Atlanta HawksBally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Boston CelticsNBC Sports BostonFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Brooklyn NetsYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV, COX
Charlotte HornetsBally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Chicago BullsNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Cleveland CavaliersBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Dallas MavericksBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Denver NuggetsAltitude SportsFubo, DirecTV
Detroit PistonsBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Golden State WarriorsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Houston RocketsSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Indiana Pacers Bally Sports IndianaFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles ClippersBally Sports SoCalFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports
Los Angeles LakersSpectrum SportsNetDirecTV
Memphis GrizzliesBally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Miami HeatBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BucksBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TimberwolvesBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
New Orleans PelicansBally Sports New OrleansFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
New York KnicksMSG NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Oklahoma City ThunderBally Sports OklahomaFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Orlando MagicBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Philadelphia 76ersNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu+ Live TV
Phoenix SunsKTVKDirecTV
Portland Trail BlazersRoot SportsFubo, DirecTV
Sacramento KingsNBA.com/kings/liveNBA.com
San Antonio SpursBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Toronto RaptorsSportsNetNA
Utah JazzKJZZ-TVJAZZ+, DirecTV
Washington WizardsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

How to watch NHL with regional sports networks

Hockey fans can find most of the teams available in some capacity across Fubo and DirecTV through their local sports networks, with the various Bally stations most likely to have what you're looking for.

NHL teamRegional sports networkStream providers
Anaheim DucksBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV
Arizona CoyotesAntenna TV NetworkCOX
Boston BruinsNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV, NESN 360
Buffalo SabresMadison Square Garden - BuffaloFubo, DirecTV
Calgary FlamesSports Network WestNA
Carolina HurricanesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV
Chicago BlackhawksNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Colorado AvalancheAltitude SportsFubo, DirecTV
Columbus Blue JacketsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Dallas StarsBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Detroit Red WingsBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Edmonton OilersSports Network WestNA
Florida PanthersBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles KingsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV
Minnesota WildBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Monteal CanadiensReseau des SportsNA
Nashville PredatorsBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV
New Jersey DevilsMSG Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV
New York IslandersMSG Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV
New York RangersMSG NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Ottawa SenatorsThe Sports NetworkNA
Philadelphia FlyersNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu+ Live TV
Pittsburgh PenguinsSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV
San Jose SharksNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Seattle KrakenRoot SportsFubo, DirecTV
St. Louis BluesBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV
Tampa Bay LightningBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Vancouver CanucksThe Sports NetworkNA
Vegas Golden KnightsKMCC Scripp SportsDirecTV, COX
Washington CapitalsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Winnipeg JetsThe Sports NetworkNA

How to watch WNBA with regional sports networks

The Women's NBA is growing at a fast pace and the 12 teams within it are welcoming more fans both courtside and on screen.

It's possible to watch the WNBA on a number of regional stations, including:

WNBA teamRegional sports networkStreaming providers
Atlanta DreamBally Sports South, Bally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Chicago SkyMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Connecticut SunNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV

Dallas Wings

Bally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+

Indiana Fever

Bally Sports Indiana

Fubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
Las Vegas Aces

KVVU

Fubo, DirecTV
Los Angeles SparksSpectrum SportsNetDirecTV
Minnesota LynxBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV, Bally Sports+
New York LibertyWNYWFubo, DirecTV
Phoenix MercuryKTVKFubo, DirecTV
Seattle StormFox 13+Fubo, DirecTV
Washington MysticsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV

The best packages to watch and live stream the NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA on regional sports networks in 2024

As you can see from above, there are a few firm options for finding the regional sports networks you need to watch the likes of the NHL, MLB and men's and women's NBA.