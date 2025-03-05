This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and live stream Major League Baseball in 2025

TV Guide & Streaming

Your go-to guide on how to live stream MLB games throughout the entire season in the United States

The Major League Baseball spring training games are underway ahead of the new season, and if it's anything like last year we're in for a treat! With Los Angeles Dodgers' Sohei Ohtani now a full year removed from Tommy John surgery and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tearing it up hitting homer after homer, who doesn’t want a front-row seat for every ball, strike, and out?

30 teams and 162 games across the National and American leagues means live coverage of MLB is spread far and wide. Finding the best live coverage can often feel like a mammoth task, so we’ve put together a guide to watching and live streaming Major League Baseball in 2025, featuring our top five streaming services for life and on-demand content.

Local TV & streaming guide by MLB team

Team

Local TV Network

US Stream Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.TV

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Atlanta Braves

Peachtree TV, FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network (NESN)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, NESN 360,Apple TV+

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network (MSN)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Ohio)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Cleveland Guardians

FOX SPORTS 1, CLEGuardians.TV

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Apple TV+

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Detroit)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports West)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Los Angeles Dodgers

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Florida)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Minnesota Twins

FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports North)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

San Diego Padres

PADRES.TV

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports Midwest)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Sun)

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Texas Rangers

KDAF-TV

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportsnet

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+

Frequently asked questions

MLB rights are complicated, but as of today FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports+) has, across its networks, rights to the following teams:

Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB highlights are available on the official MLB YouTube channel. Dedicated highlight shows are also shown on MLB Strikezone available to watch on Wednesday's and Friday's via DIRECTV.

Yes, many MLB games are broadcast over regional sports networks which will be available to you with the one-time purchase of an OTA antenna. MLB TV also streams one free game per week if you create an MLB account.

Streaming services like DIRECTV Stream and fubo also offer free trials for you to try out their service.

Unfortunately, no. Due to blackout out restrictions many games won’t be available live through MLB TV. However, all games will be available on demand 90 minutes after the live showing ends.

If your budget accommodates, DIRECTV Stream is excellent for both regionally and nationally broadcast MBL games. The service also features MLB Extra Innings. However, it’s expensive and there are cheaper services on the market for MLB coverage.