How to watch and live stream Major League Baseball in 2025

The Major League Baseball spring training games are underway ahead of the new season, and if it's anything like last year we're in for a treat! With Los Angeles Dodgers' Sohei Ohtani now a full year removed from Tommy John surgery and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tearing it up hitting homer after homer, who doesn’t want a front-row seat for every ball, strike, and out?
30 teams and 162 games across the National and American leagues means live coverage of MLB is spread far and wide. Finding the best live coverage can often feel like a mammoth task, so we’ve put together a guide to watching and live streaming Major League Baseball in 2025, featuring our top five streaming services for life and on-demand content.
Local TV & streaming guide by MLB team
Team
Local TV Network
US Stream Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.TV
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Atlanta Braves
Peachtree TV, FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network (NESN)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, NESN 360,Apple TV+
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network (MSN)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Ohio)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Cleveland Guardians
FOX SPORTS 1, CLEGuardians.TV
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Apple TV+
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Detroit)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports West)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Florida)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports Wisconsin)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Minnesota Twins
FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports North)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
New York Yankees
YES Network
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
San Diego Padres
PADRES.TV
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports Midwest)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Sun)
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Texas Rangers
KDAF-TV
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportsnet
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+