How to watch and live stream the YES Network without cable

Discover how to live stream the YES Network without cable, including Fubo and DirecTV options.

The Yes Network is available with a Sports Pack, but you will need a bigger package for most comprehensive coverage.

A must-have for Yankees fans, the YES Network is the home of the New York icons and more, with world-class soccer, NBA and college basketball and more all available through the regional sports network.

Outside of cable, it isn’t widely available on streaming services, but there are some good options, not just for receiving the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network, but much more too.

What sports does the YES Network offer?

For sports fans living in and around New York, the YES Network provides a wealth of different sports and live broadcasts of many of the region’s most popular teams.

Among the most popular areas of programming are:

New York Yankees

The YES Network offers live coverage of every game across the MLB season, as well as pre and post game coverage. Ahead of gameday, fans can also watch batting practice on the channel, while there are also many magazine shows and classic games broadcast each and every day throughout the year.

Brooklyn Nets

Outside of the Yankees, one of the most popular broadcasts on YES is Brooklyn Nets games across the NBA season. Like with the Yankees, there’s also tons of pre and post game analysis, as well as weekly magazine shows.

College Sports

Across the year, the YES Network provides coverage across various college sports, including ACC football, both men’s and women’s basketball, as well as Big East Men’s Basketball and ACC Olympic Sports.

Manchester City

One of the giants of European soccer, YES Network provides coverage of Manchester City’s Premier League games as well as highlights and other programming around the club.

Other Sports

Across the year on YES, you’ll find a weekly magazine show dedicated to Serie A’s AC Milan, various golf programmes, including 18 Holes with Jimmy Hanlin, and for the first time in 2024, cricket, with Willow announcing MI New York Major League Cricket games have been sublicensed to YES for the season.

The best packages to watch YES Network channels in 2024

Currently, outside of cable streaming the YES Network is limited to two packages, Fubo and DirecTV. The likes of SlingTV and Hulu do not currently provide access to the network.