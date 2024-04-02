How to watch and live stream Bally Sports in the US in 2024

How you can catch sports coverage from the US RSN provider

Among the newer names on the broadcasting beat across the United States, Bally Sports is one of the largest providers of regional sports networks across the nation, with coverage spread across various parts.

The successor to the Fox Sports Networks was sold off following Disney's acquisition of the 21st Century Fox brand, which Diamond Sports Group operates. Thirty-three states carry at least one channel on the Bally Sports Network, with a programming emphasis on coverage of local teams across major American sporting leagues.

Furthermore, the introduction of Bally Sports+, the company's streaming arm, means that its reach for coverage across the whole country now ensures audiences can watch live coverage of their favorite team outside of their local area for up to a month, too.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Bally Sports, including what regional sports networks are part of the group and how to sign up.

How can I watch Bally Sports?

Bally Sports is available in localized areas of the United States, with one of its several regional sports networks (RSNs) offering coverage across one or more states or areas.

The service is carried by two major package providers, with DirecTV and fuboTV both operators for Bally Sports RSNs through their respective streaming services.

Additionally, Bally Sports+ allows users to separately watch live coverage of events across their Bally Sports app, including beyond your localized region if watching TV coverage and other content on demand.

What Bally Sports RSNs are offered?

Eighteen Bally Sports regional sports networks are offered by the company, ranging from coast-to-coast coverage stretching between Florida and California and from the Great Lakes in the north to Texas in the south.

Bally Sports also formerly operated Bally Sports Arizona. However, the latter was shut down in 2023 after it lost the regional broadcast rights for coverage of various Arizona-based teams, such as Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Arizona Coyotes. It is not clear whether Bally Sports Arizona may be resurrected.

List of Bally Sports regional sports networks

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Indiana

Bally Sports Kansas City

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin

What can I watch Bally Sports on?

Customers with DirecTV can watch channels across the Bally Sports network providing they have subscribed to the streamer's Choice option or above, with most RSNs included as standard through both Ultimate and Premier options too.

The DirecTV Choice package, which is priced at $84.99 per month, and the DirecTV Ultimate and DirecTV Premier packages, which are available at $114.99 and $159.99 per month, respectively, plus taxes and fees, all boast more than a hundred channels each, compared to DirecTV's Entertainment package.

fuboTV, meanwhile, carries the Bally Sports network across three of its packages, with Pro, Elite, and Ultimate - available at $74.99, $84.99, and $99.99 per month - also carrying RSN coverage across local areas.

What live sports are available with Bally Sports?

The majority of coverage offered by Bally Sports is live TV broadcasts of local matches, as traditionally offered by RSNs and available in your area. However, most channels on the Bally Sports network are geared towards local MLB, NBA or NHL teams, with a handful of NFL sides included.

During respective seasons, Bally Sports will offer in-market TV coverage of fixtures and games involving these teams, depending on the network and location available in your area. This will ensure fans don't miss a moment from any live game, including their favorite sides, from live broadcasts to post-match highlights.

What original programming is available with Bally Sports?

In addition to their RSN broadcasts, Bally Sports offers a selection of national TV broadcasts, including coverage of the Caribbean Series baseball tournament and several World Poker Tour events, along with limited highlights from collegiate sports across the country.

However, it does not provide original programming in the way several other broadcasters do on a national, instead relying on existing coverage and content provided through its RSNs.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+, the new streaming service offered to subscribers, allows Bally Sports customers to catch all the action from in-market matches, favorite teams, and more if they have a reliable high-speed internet connection.

The service itself is free to existing customers and requires no additional purchase, meaning customers do not have to decide whether to part with extra money.

To get started, simply head to the Bally Sports website and download the app for your respective device.

Where can I watch Bally Sports?

Customers can watch Bally Sports through both DirecTV and fuboTV, with both streaming services offering multiple options that carry Bally Sports networks as standard available to be purchased in your local area.

Stream a variety of sports, entertainment, and other live TV coverage through both providers. The DirecTV Choice, DirecTV Ultimate, and DirecTV Premier options all carry Bally Sports RSNs, while fuboTV's Pro, Elite, and Ultimate packages also include coverage from the Bally Sports network.

Is Bally Sports available in my area?

Bally Sports networks cover thirty-three states, but not all are included. As such, coverage is limited and subject to availability in those areas within the Bally Sports catchment area.

To find out if you can access Bally Sports, visit their website at www.ballysports.com. There, you can enter your ZIP code and discover if you can watch Bally Sports coverage.

Customers who can access Bally Sports can also watch limited coverage and content outside of their local area through the Bally Sports+ streaming service, which allows subscribers to access live and on-demand playback of events for up to a month while located out-of-market.