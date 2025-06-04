Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

GOAL's guide to all the live sports, news, entertainment channels and essential add-ons available to stream on fubo, and how to access them

There's a lot of competition nowadays when it comes to OTT (over-the-top) streaming services, and it's especially fierce when it comes to finding the best TV provider on the market to fulfil all your live sports, on demand, and entertainment needs.

While streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime primarily offer on-demand movies and shows, they do offer some live content here and there. But that's only ever a fraction of what a provider like fubo (formerly FuboTV) can offer customers, notably when it comes to the extensive sports coverage and television channels their packages contain.

Fubo doesn't just provide one sports option or a specific league; it offers its subscribers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels to keep up with all the sports you could ever need - whether that be soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels alongside numerous other benefits.

If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether to sign up, the good news is they cater for all tastes and have literally hundreds of channels at the click of a button. There is also a five-day free trial available right now to test it all out. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to the channels and, most importantly, the live and on-demand content fubo has to offer.

fubo

What is fubo?

Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.

BKFC F1 Golf Pass Golf PPGA Tour USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedsZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow Sports FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network F1 Channel Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer Power Sports World

What entertainment channels does fubo carry?

Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sports options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of the top entertainment channels.

American Crimes Baywatch Remastered Fail Army Bloomberg Television Bravo Great American Family CHARGE! CINEVAULT GRIT CLEO TV Comedy Central Gusto TV Disney Channel Disney Jr. Hallmark Channel Disney XD Freeform Kitchen Nightmares EarthX Fubo Movies Law & Crime HOME MTV Nat Geo Nickelodeon Popular Science QVC SYFY Universal Movies VH1

What news channels does fubo carry?

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

ABC NEWS LIVE ESPN News CBS News 24/7 Euro News FOX News Channel NBC News Now NEWSMAX NEWSMAX 2 LIVE NOW FOX NEWS NATION Salem News Channel Scripps News

Fubo add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

Package Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

Deal Channels Includes Price (monthly) First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 234 Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 Unlimited Elite 306 Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $74.99 10 Unlimited Latino 52 $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

Log on to their website, HERE

Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen

Click 'next' to enter your details

Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages

Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)

Set up your payment method

Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To try out the free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.

The bottom line

The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to – and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clear and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. Keeping the choices between two main options, either Pro and Elite (as well as a small package for Latino channels), there are so many sports, news, and entertainment channels that will satisfy the sports fans, what the kids are into, and provide choice for the entire family.