Mike Williams

Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

GOAL's guide to all the live sports, news, entertainment channels and essential add-ons available to stream on fubo, and how to access them

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 234

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

There's a lot of competition nowadays when it comes to OTT (over-the-top) streaming services, and it's especially fierce when it comes to finding the best TV provider on the market to fulfil all your live sports, on demand, and entertainment needs.

While streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime primarily offer on-demand movies and shows, they do offer some live content here and there. But that's only ever a fraction of what a provider like fubo (formerly FuboTV) can offer customers, notably when it comes to the extensive sports coverage and television channels their packages contain.

Fubo doesn't just provide one sports option or a specific league; it offers its subscribers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels to keep up with all the sports you could ever need - whether that be soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels alongside numerous other benefits.

If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether to sign up, the good news is they cater for all tastes and have literally hundreds of channels at the click of a button. There is also a five-day free trial available right now to test it all out. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to the channels and, most importantly, the live and on-demand content fubo has to offer.

Fubo at homefubo
What is fubo?

Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.

BKFCF1Golf PassGolf PPGA Tour
USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedsZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow Sports
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNUNBA TVSpace City Home NetworkF1 Channel
Boxing TVDP World TourSurferPower Sports World
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

What entertainment channels does fubo carry?

Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sports options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of the top entertainment channels.

American CrimesBaywatch RemasteredFail Army
Bloomberg TelevisionBravoGreat American Family
CHARGE!CINEVAULTGRIT
CLEO TVComedy CentralGusto TV
Disney ChannelDisney Jr.Hallmark Channel
Disney XDFreeformKitchen Nightmares
EarthXFubo MoviesLaw & Crime
HOMEMTVNat Geo
NickelodeonPopular ScienceQVC
SYFYUniversal MoviesVH1
MTV logo 2025MTV

What news channels does fubo carry?

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

ABC NEWS LIVEESPN News
CBS News 24/7Euro News
FOX News ChannelNBC News Now
NEWSMAXNEWSMAX 2
LIVE NOW FOXNEWS NATION
Salem News ChannelScripps News
NBC News Now logoNBC

Fubo add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

DealChannelsIncludesPrice (monthly)First monthSimultaneous screensCloud DVR
Pro234Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Elite306Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$74.9910Unlimited
Latino52$14.99$9.99TwoUnlimited
How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment method
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To try out the free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.

The bottom line

The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to – and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clear and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. Keeping the choices between two main options, either Pro and Elite (as well as a small package for Latino channels), there are so many sports, news, and entertainment channels that will satisfy the sports fans, what the kids are into, and provide choice for the entire family.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.