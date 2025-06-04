Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

There's a lot of competition nowadays when it comes to OTT (over-the-top) streaming services, and it's especially fierce when it comes to finding the best TV provider on the market to fulfil all your live sports, on demand, and entertainment needs.
While streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime primarily offer on-demand movies and shows, they do offer some live content here and there. But that's only ever a fraction of what a provider like fubo (formerly FuboTV) can offer customers, notably when it comes to the extensive sports coverage and television channels their packages contain.
Fubo doesn't just provide one sports option or a specific league; it offers its subscribers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels to keep up with all the sports you could ever need - whether that be soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels alongside numerous other benefits.
If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether to sign up, the good news is they cater for all tastes and have literally hundreds of channels at the click of a button. There is also a five-day free trial available right now to test it all out. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to the channels and, most importantly, the live and on-demand content fubo has to offer.fubo
What is fubo?
Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.
Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.
Read more: How to watch live sports on fubo: Live soccer and more
What sports channels does fubo carry?
Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.
|BKFC
|F1
|Golf Pass
|Golf PPGA Tour
|USA
|SEC ESPN
|NHL Network
|Locked On Sports
|FOX
|ACCN ESPN
|NFL RedsZone
|YES
|FS1/FS1 4K
|Real Madrid TV
|MLB Network
|Sportsman Channel
|FS2
|Origin Sports
|MLB StrikeZone
|Willow Sports
|FX
|Swerve Sports
|MLB Big Inning
|Fox Soccer Plus
|FXX
|Women's Sports Network
|Tennis Channel
|BIG Network
|NBC
|PG TV
|GolTV
|NLSE
|Marquee Sports Network
|PFL
|TyC Sports
|WFN
|CBS Sports Network
|BLEAV Sports
|Tigo Sports
|Fight Network
|The Golf Channel
|BLEAV Football
|NESN
|Game+
|NFL Network
|PAC-12 Network
|MASN/2
|Sports Now
|Bein Sports/ñ
|MotorTrend
|MSG/+
|Players TV
|ESPN
|Universo
|Rangers Sports Network
|Stadium
|ESPN2
|Fubo Sports Network/2
|ROOT Sports Northwest
|Sports Grid
|ESPNU
|NBA TV
|Space City Home Network
|F1 Channel
|Boxing TV
|DP World Tour
|Surfer
|Power Sports World
What entertainment channels does fubo carry?
Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sports options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of the top entertainment channels.
|American Crimes
|Baywatch Remastered
|Fail Army
|Bloomberg Television
|Bravo
|Great American Family
|CHARGE!
|CINEVAULT
|GRIT
|CLEO TV
|Comedy Central
|Gusto TV
|Disney Channel
|Disney Jr.
|Hallmark Channel
|Disney XD
|Freeform
|Kitchen Nightmares
|EarthX
|Fubo Movies
|Law & Crime
|HOME
|MTV
|Nat Geo
|Nickelodeon
|Popular Science
|QVC
|SYFY
|Universal Movies
|VH1
What news channels does fubo carry?
And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.
|ABC NEWS LIVE
|ESPN News
|CBS News 24/7
|Euro News
|FOX News Channel
|NBC News Now
|NEWSMAX
|NEWSMAX 2
|LIVE NOW FOX
|NEWS NATION
|Salem News Channel
|Scripps News
Fubo add-ons
There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.
|Package
|Monthly cost
|MLB.TV
|$29.99
|Sports Plus with NFL RedZone
|$10.99
|NBA League Pass
|$16.99
|International Sports Plus
|$6.99
|Adventure Plus
|$4.99
|Sports Lite
|$9.99
|Fubo Extra
|$7.99
Fubo subscription plans
Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.
|Deal
|Channels
|Includes
|Price (monthly)
|First month
|Simultaneous screens
|Cloud DVR
|Pro
|234
|Regional NBA, NHL, MLB
|$84.99
|$64.99
|10
|Unlimited
|Elite
|306
|Regional NBA, NHL, MLB
|$84.99
|$74.99
|10
|Unlimited
|Latino
|52
|$14.99
|$9.99
|Two
|Unlimited
How to sign up to fubo's free trial
Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.
The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.
- Log on to their website, HERE
- Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
- Click 'next' to enter your details
- Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
- Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
- Set up your payment method
- Enjoy your five-day free trial!
Note: To try out the free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.
The bottom line
The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to – and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clear and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. Keeping the choices between two main options, either Pro and Elite (as well as a small package for Latino channels), there are so many sports, news, and entertainment channels that will satisfy the sports fans, what the kids are into, and provide choice for the entire family.Getty