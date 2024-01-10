DirecTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide on premium streaming service DirecTV

DirecTV is a premium TV service provider, which sounds fancy, but it just means it's a paid television service. DirecTV offers national and local broadcast channels on a monthly subscription basis.

The subscription prices for premium service providers tend to be less budget-friendly than over-the-top (OTT) services like ESPN+ or Paramount Premium. DirecTV packages range from $64.99 to $154.99/month without add-ons and extras, so - without a doubt - it's an investment.

Comparing price tags, you might be thinking, "Why bother going premium?". Premium providers tend to offer a variety of features that OTT services don't, such as DVR features, a much deeper channel line-up, RSN coverage, more simultaneous streams and package deals, and consistently high visual quality (4k and HD).

In this article, we've brought together everything you need to know about DirecTV so you can decide whether it's the right service for you.

DirecTV subscription plans

DirecTV has four channel packages that start at $64.99/month and go up to $154.99/month as part of a 2-year contract. Entertainment is the cheapest DirecTV package and features HD DVR storage, with some local channels included where available.

Plan Price Entertainment $64.99/mo Choice $84.99/mo Ultimate $109.99/mo Premier $154.99/mo

DirecTV Features

With DirecTV packages, you're investing in more than just the channel line-up; you're investing in a premium viewing experience that you can tailor to your needs. That means watching what you want, when you want, where you want. That's where DirecTV's DVR capabilities come in:



Feature Satellite Internet DVR Hours Up to 200 HD Hours Unlimited DVR Storage & Playback On Device Cloud-Based DVR Expiration Does not expire Up to 9 months DVR Series Recordings Yes Yes (up to 30 episodes per series) Installation Professional installation included Easy self-install Picture quality 4K available (with select content on a 4K TV) Access to 4K picture quality on apps, where available Voice Command for Live TV Yes, via Google Assistant. (Integrated with your Gemini device. Requires a compatible TV) Yes, via Google Assistant (Google login required) On-the-go mobile viewing Yes, with the DIRECTV App Yes, with the DIRECTV App

DirecTV stream has the superior DVR features of the two, with easy self-installation and unlimited cloud storage, meaning you don't have to be thrifty with what you record. Meanwhile, the base DVR available with a satellite is only 50 hours. Increasing your storage capacity to 200 hours will incur an additional cost.

That said, the satellite service can provide 4k viewing more consistently with a supported TV set and doesn't have an expiration date for recordings. So, if your priority is visual quality, satellite is still a contender.

DirecTV Simultaneous Streams

Simultaneous streams are a must unless it's a "me, myself and I" situation. Nobody wants the half-hour argument over whether the latest Kardashians episode precedes the latest NBA game. Luckily, DirecTV gives you unlimited streams on your home network, perfect for families and large households.

The DirecTV App

The DirecTV app allows users to watch on the go after online account registration. With this service, users are cut down to 3 streams, which is pretty standard across the market (1-3 being average).

Current DirecTV Deals & Rewards

DirecTV's incentives for new subscribers are hard to ignore; you can get:

Up to $400 worth of Visa rewards are available to new customers with subscriptions

An offer for premium networks like Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax and MGM+ with an Entertainment, Choice or Ultimate subscription, free of charge for the first 3 months of subscription

An exclusive $10 discount on the first 3 months of subscription across DirecTV Stream packages

Regional Sports Networks on DirecTV

The RSNs available through DirecTV are one of its crown jewels. NBC Sports, CBS, Fox (Bally Sports), AT&T Sports and Longhorn Network are just a few included in the line-up. However, it's worth noting that which regional networks are available through DirecTV depends on where you live, so you should view local channels in your area through the website using your ZIP Code . The only downside is that a regional sports fee does apply through the network.

User-Friendly Interface

The DirecTV interface also allows you to integrate other streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime so that you can switch between services at your convenience.

DirecTV Entertainment price guaranteed

For newly approved residential customers, DirecTV is price guaranteed for the first 2-years of subscription. Considering the costs themselves, it doesn't sound like much, but price guarantees go a long way nowadays. There's no point finding a bargain, and six months in, the price is hiked way out of your price range. With DirecTV, you get stable prices for the first two years of subscription, after which you'll be charged at the current subscription rate.

Premium Channels

Entertainment-wise, DirecTV has a lot to offer. Max, SHOWTIME, STand Cinemax are just a few premium channels on offer, so Series like Yellow Jackets (SHOWTIME), From (MGM+), Outlander (STARZ), and Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (max) are all available with the click of a button.

However, these top-rated premium networks are only included with the highest programming package (Premier), so if you want them with lower subscriptions, you'll have to invest in them as individual add-ons which rack up quickly:

Max ($15.99/mo)

Cinemax ($11.99/mo)

STARZ ($11.99/mo)

SHOWTIME ($11.99/mo)

MGM+ ($6.99/mo)

With each of these tacked on to the Entertainment package, it comes to around $124/month. It's less than Premier but still rockets way into expensive territory. So, if your budget is on the lower end, we recommend finding out which premium channels are the best value for your viewing habits and investing in just one or two instead.

An offer for Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax and MGM+ is live. You can get them free of charge for the first 3 months of subscription with an Entertainment, Choice or Ultimate subscription, after which you'll need to pay full price for them, which could also save you up to $47.99 depending on which premium channel you go for.

DirecTV Sports Pack and Networks

Undoubtedly, DirecTV's sports networks are one of its biggest selling points. Whether you're a hockey, football, golf, or baseball fan, there's live coverage to be had.

The Choice is considered DirecTV's sports TV package. However, several speciality sports channels are exclusive to the Ultimate and Premier packages unless you pay for one of the sports extras.

Plan Sports Networks Entertainment ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1, Fuel TV. Choice ACCN, BIG Network, DirecTV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, FS1, Fuel TV, Golf, MLB network, Motor Trend, NBA TV. Ultimate ACCN, BIG Network, CBS Sports Network, DirecTV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, FS1, FS2, Fuel TV, Golf, MLB network, Motor Trend, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network. Premier ACCN, BIG Network, CBS Sports Network, DirecTV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, FS1, FS2, Fuel TV, Golf, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB StrikeZone, Next Level Sports, Motor Trend, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL Redzone.



DirecTV Sports Extras

NBA League Pass ($14.99/month)

NHL Center Ice ($69.99/season)

Sport Pack ($14.99/month)

The first three months of Sports Pack subscription are free, which saves you around $45. You also get most of the premier exclusive sports channels on top of entertainment for $80/month, which is a cheaper combination than getting DirecTV's sports package, Choice.

DirecTV vs Satellite Competitors

Service provider Subscription Channels DVR storage Full price DirectTV Entertainment 75+ 50-200 hours $64.99/mo Choice 105+ 50-200 hours $84.99/mo



Ultimate 140+ 50-200 hours $109.99/mo



Premier 150+ 50-200 hours $154.99/mo DISH Americas Top 120 190+ 500 hours $79.99/mo



Americas Top 200 240+ 500 hours $99.99/mo



Americas Top 250 290+ 500 hours $109.99/mo Xfinity Choice TV 10+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $30/mo



Popular TV 125+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $60/mo



Ultimate TV 185+ Cloud DVR (20 hours) $78.50/mo

DirecTV vs Streaming Competitors

Service Provider Channels Subscription DVR Storage Full Price DirectTV Stream 75+ Entertainment Unlimited Cloud $74.99/mo 105+ Choice Unlimited Cloud $99.99/mo



140+ Ultimate Unlimited Cloud $109.99/mo



150+ Premier Unlimited Cloud $154.99/mo Hulu+ Live TV 90+ Hulu+ Live TV with Disney + and ESPN+ [standard] Unlimited Cloud $69.99/mo YouTube TV 100 YouTube TV [standard] Unlimited Cloud $72.99/mo fuboTV 173 Pro 1000 hours cloud DVR $74.99



240 Elite 1000 hours cloud DVR $84.00



283 Ultimate 1000 hours cloud DVR $99.99



60 Latino 250 hours cloud DVR $32.99

FAQs

Should I get a DirecTV satellite or Stream?

DirecTV Stream is best for those in residential locations with high-speed internet connections. The high-speed internet required for DirecTV streaming makes it a no-go for those in rural areas, so DirecTV's satellite service is the better option if you're out in the sticks.

Which subscription is best for sports?

DirectTV's Choice package offers the best value for money. You're investing in a variety of sports, leagues, and events, particularly if you're a satellite service user, as many extra channels are available to you compared to the number of competitors offered in a similar price range.

Does DirecTV offer a free trial?

No, they don't currently offer a free trial. However, several packages offer discounts on the first three months of subscription.

What devices are compatible with DirecTV?

DIRECTV's streaming service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, or Chromecast.

What live sports are available through DirecTV?

There's something for everyone. Professional golf, NHL hockey, NFL football, Major League baseball, soccer, professional wrestling, college sports, professional tennis, and NBA basketball are just a few.

Are there any hidden costs with DirecTV?

Sadly, yes. We don't like taxes and fees bumping up costs, but they exist with most cable TV. Some of them are exclusive to Satellite customers; however, it's worth factoring these additional fees into consideration: