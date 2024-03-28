How to watch and stream the MLB Network in the US

Everything you need to know about how to catch all the action from the dedicated baseball channel in 2024

The MLB 2024 season is underway, with teams from coast to coast across the United States and Canada looking to make their mark in pursuit of silverware and success once again.

Following a two-game series curtain-raiser across the Pacific Ocean in Seoul, South Korea, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, all eyes will be on the frontrunners chasing a berth in the 2024 World Series, following on from the Texas Rangers’ maiden victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both will harbor hopes of consecutive appearances, but plenty will be backing Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to end his title drought, a year on from leading Japan to victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic, and after he signed the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Those determined to ensure they catch plenty of action will want a channel in their lineup explicitly designed to cater to their baseball needs - the MLB Network, the pay-television sports channel launched in 2009 at home and abroad.

So, what is the MLB Network? How can you watch and stream it? How much does it cost? GOAL answers all these questions as we take you through our guide to MLB Network for the 2024 MLB season.

What is MLB Network?

Getty Images

MLB Network is a pay-television cable channel owned by Major League Baseball and operated as its specific platform for coverage of MLB out-of-market fixtures and other MLB-related replays and programming. Similar to the NFL Network, it functions as a catch-all broadcaster alongside local, regional, and national free-to-air coverage.

MLB broadcast rights are split nationally between free-to-air and pay-television, with ABC, Fox, and NBC offering the former and ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and TBS delivering the latter. Additionally, certain programming blocks are exclusive to streaming partners, such as Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball and Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Due to the proliferation of broadcast rights, MLB Network coverage is not quite as deep as might be anticipated. Just 26 non-exclusive games are aired in-house per season, and there are no English-language rights to postseason action. Nevertheless, through its channel, it offers additional out-of-market coverage for the vast majority of games.

Can you get MLB Network by itself?

Getty Images

MLB Network can indeed be purchased by itself as a streaming channel operation. It is offered on a monthly or yearly contract and is priced at $29.99 per month / $149.99 per month.

However, it is also carried by many satellite and streaming packages offered throughout the United States, meaning that those who want to capture the whole MLB experience may be better locating an option that includes the channel despite its impressive year-long price.

What's the cheapest way to get MLB Network?

Getty Images

The cheapest way to get MLB Network is to purchase it by itself, as detailed above. This will allow subscribers to watch out-of-market matches on television and through their mobile devices and tablets, too.

However, it may be cheaper to pick up MLB Network as part of a streaming package on balance, with higher prices working out to be more cost effective for the quantity and quality of overall coverage beyond the channel itself.

How to stream MLB Network

With MLB Network available on a wide number of streaming options, finding the right package that ensures you can catch all of the baseball action this season and ensure your other coverage meets are met requires some serious thought.

Below, GOAL breaks down some of our favorite streaming packages that carry MLB Network as part of their lineup, as well as some pros and cons for each, helping you decide which fits the bill for you and your MLB coverage needs.