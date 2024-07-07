Abhinav Sharma

Born and raised in Agra, India, I'm a die-hard Newcastle United supporter who loves a fascinating underdog story. Deeply in love with football statistics and skill compilations, I have always been intrigued by the mechanics, compelling storylines, and drama of the football transfer market. My journey in football writing began in 2019, and I've since contributed pieces for various outlets, including Football Express, Coming Home Newcastle, and The Hard Tackle. As of 2022, I've found my place at GOAL.