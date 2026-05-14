WSL Signing of the Season: GOAL's top 10 for 2025-26 - ranked

It's been a strange season for Aston Villa, with some real highs, some serious lows and some wild goal-fests along the way. It's hard to know just where the club is at in its project, such has been the rollercoaster ride, but there has also been some positives in the transfer window amid it all. Japan international Maya Hijikata looks a real gem and Netherlands full-back Lynn Wilms ranks joint-top in the WSL for assists in another impactful first season, but it is Lucia Kendall who stands out among the very best signings of this campaign.

It says a lot about how Kendall has been performing for her new side, who she joined last summer from childhood club Southampton, that she has forced her way into the England squad and, for three of her six caps, the Lionesses' starting line-up. That's thanks to the 21-year-old's quality in possession, ability to battle physically and versatility in midfield, which allows her to play any role.

As her first campaign at Villa comes to a close, Kendall ranks among the top performers in the squad in so many categories, leading the way for interceptions made, ranking second for successful passes in the opposition's half and fouls won, while also making Villa's top five for key passes and percentage of ground duels won. How she gets on in her second WSL campaign will be of real interest.