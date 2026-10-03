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Liverpool FC Women

Liverpool FC Women Overview

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October 2026
WSL
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
1
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
0
FT
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
Paramount+
WSL Cup
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
6Liverpool FC Women crestLiverpool FC Women52129637
L
W
L
D
W
7Manchester United Women crestManchester United Women521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
8Crystal Palace FC Women crestCrystal Palace FC Women5131511-66
D
D
L
D
W
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