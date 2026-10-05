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Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
WSL
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
4
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
2
FT
WSL
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Paramount+
WSL
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
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Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women55001661015
W
W
W
W
W
2Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women54101211113
W
W
W
W
D
3London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses54011551012
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
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Wetten im Fokus

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