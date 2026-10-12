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Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women Overview

Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2025-26

Russo named England Women's Player of the Year for 2025-26

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been named the England Women's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season after a spectacular campaign for both club and country. The prolific striker beat out stiff competition from international team-mates Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton to claim the prestigious fan-voted prize for the second time.

A. RussoEngland
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-PARIS FC-ARSENAL

Paris FC 2-2 Arsenal: Williamson error costs Gunners

Arsenal's European campaign took a calamitous turn on Wednesday evening as Renee Slegers' side surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Paris FC. Despite holding a comfortable lead for much of the contest, a bizarre individual error from Leah Williamson gifted the hosts a way back into the game at the Stade Jean Bouin.

L. WilliamsonParis FC
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October 2026
WSL
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
4
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
2
FT
WSL
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
Birmingham City Women badge
Birmingham City Women
BIC
Paramount+
WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Crystal Palace FC Women crestCrystal Palace FC Women5131511-66
D
D
L
D
W
9Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women51228715
W
L
D
D
L
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
12Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women5032411-73
D
L
D
L
D
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Betting spotlight

Arsenal vs Lille Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Narrow home win for the Gunners
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