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London City Lionesses

London City Lionesses Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
1
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
6
FT
WSL
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
Paramount+
WSL Cup
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
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Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women55001661015
W
W
W
W
W
2Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women54101211113
W
W
W
W
D
3London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses54011551012
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
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