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Aston Villa Women

Aston Villa Women Overview

WSL 2025-26 Team of the Season gfx 16:9

Champions City dominate GOAL's WSL Team of the Season

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominate GOAL's 2025-26 Women's Super League Team of the Season, after Andree Jeglertz's side comfortably clinched their first title triumph in 10 years without even needing a result on the final day. How the rest of the XI looks, though, sums up what an interesting campaign it has been.

WSLK. Shaw
WSL 2025-26 Player of the Season gfx 16:9

WSL Player of the Year: GOAL's top 20 contenders - ranked

And so another Women's Super League season is in the books. After six years of dominance by Chelsea, this was one that shook things up, too, as Manchester City claimed a first title in 10 years and Arsenal, the last team to win the trophy before this past season, proved to be the side that ran them closest.

WSLK. Shaw
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October 2026
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
1
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
1
FT
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
Paramount+
WSL Cup
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Burnley FC Women
BNL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
12Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women5032411-73
D
L
D
L
D
13Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women5023712-52
L
D
L
D
L
14Charlton Athletic crestCharlton Athletic5005215-130
L
L
L
L
L
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Scommesse in primo piano

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