As the English league season comes to its conclusion, GOAL ranks the best pieces of transfer business done across the division this campaign...

There was a lot of good transfer business done by Women's Super League clubs this season. Some signings steered teams to safety in a relegation battle, some drove their new sides to significant achievements and others, quite frankly, dazzled crowds in England after either arriving in the country for the first time or turning out for a new club in it.

Sadly, it feels like this was quite an injury-plagued season in the WSL and setbacks prevented a number of contenders for that 'signing of the season' tag from staking a bigger claim. One thinks of Ruby Mace here, whose sublime form for Leicester City had her in England squads regularly until injury ended her season in early March, or Vivianne Miedema, who certainly produced big moments for Manchester City when she was able to, but wasn't on the pitch regularly enough to aid her new team in achieving their goals.

So, all things considered, what were the best transfers made by WSL clubs in the 2024-25 campaign? GOAL ranks the top 10 signings of the season...